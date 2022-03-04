EMMA — Find a way.
On a night in which it missed a number of lay-ups and was just 7-of-17 at the free throw line, Eastside’s boys basketball team managed to grab a 47-43 double overtime win over Fairfield in Friday’s second game of the Westview Sectional.
A team can always hang its hat on defense, and that’s what ultimately got the Blazers the victory, according to first-year head coach Ed Bentley.
“We came up with stops,” he said. “Each team had a chance to win that thing. For our guys to stay composed and believe in each other really shows you a tremendous amount of grit.
“I think our defense is getting better and better,” Bentley added. “The other night (a 42-32 win over Westview Wednesday), I thought our first-half defense was probably the best we played all year.
“You’ve got to give Fairfield credit. I’ve watched that group play, and they’ve gotten better and better and better the last eight or nine ballgames,” the first-year Blazer coach said.
“It was just a gritty win,” Bentley said. “That’s what you’ve got to do at this time of the year. It doesn’t matter who you play right now, they’re good.”
Eastside led 33-25 on Hugh Henderson’s three from the left wing with 7 minutes, 10 seconds left in regulation.
Fairfield senior Caleb Wright, who led his team with 15 points, hit an NBA three from the left side, and after the Blazers were only able to convert one of two tosses at the other end, junior Seth Yoder buried one from the key, cutting the margin to 34-31 with just over four minutes left.
Gabe Trevino drove the lane and scored on Eastside’s next possession, but the Wright brothers — a free throw by the younger Conner and a three-point play by Caleb — had the Falcons within one at 36-35 with three minutes to go.
Henderson hit another three and Trevino added a free throw for Eastside, but Tyson Frey scored inside and Caleb Wright hit a fadeaway three from the left corner to even it up at 40.
Each team had chances to win it in the final minute of regulation.
First, Trevino missed the front end of a bonus. Eastside got the rebound but Owen Willard couldn’t get a three to drop. At the other end, Caleb Wright was whistled for traveling with 2.3 seconds left.
The Blazers got the tip to start the first overtime and held the ball for three minutes but Willard’s three rimmed out. Fairfield called timeout with 21.8 seconds left. Caleb Wright missed a runner on the final shot.
The Falcons won the tip in the second overtime, but Braeden Helms missed a pair of free throws one minute in.
Once again, Eastside ran the clock down. Trevino missed the front end of a bonus, but Willard grabbed the rebound with 2:11 left as the Blazers called timeout.
They took another minute off before Trevino drove the lane, dumping it to Santino Brewer in the paint for the easy score with 1:09 to go.
Fouled on the play, he missed the free throw, but Willard once again snared the rebound and scored before anyone else could react, and suddenly Eastside led 44-40.
The Falcons missed on their next possession, but once again, the Blazers couldn’t cash in at the stripe.
Caleb Wright went for another runner, getting this one to fall with 39.9 seconds left.
Brewer got one of two to drop before Fairfield’s Helms missed a three. Willard sank a pair of free throws with 14.4 seconds left and Yoder hit one for the Falcons to cap the scoring.
The entire game — the third meeting this season between the teams — was a nip-and-tuck affair.
The Blazers grabbed an 8-2 lead in the first, but Fairfield got threes from Yoder and Owen Miller to lead 10-8 after one. It was tied at 17 at halftime.
Logan Fry, who led all scorers with 16 points, including four threes, hit two of them in the third, and Trevino added one late as Eastside grabbed a 30-24 lead with a quarter to go.
Saturday’s championship game will pit Class 2A’s No. 2 and 3 teams against each other for the third time this season, with a sectional title on the line.
The No. 2 Blazers improved to 25-1 in all games.
The Cougars won the first meeting, 62-44, in the NECC tournament championship game on Jan. 15. Less than a week later, Eastside won the rematch at Butler, 42-34.
