Boys Basketball
Blazers, Cougars paired in sectional
EMMA — Eastside’s boys basketball team will face Central Noble Wednesday in the Class 2A Westview Sectional.
Sectional play at Westview begins tonight, March 3, with Prairie Heights facing the host Warriors in a battle of top-flight teams. Westview is 20-3 and won a share of the NECC title. Prairie Heights is 18-5 in all games.
The winner of that contest gets NECC co-champion Churubusco (15-6, 10-1) in the first game Friday.
Wednesday’s first game pits Bremen against Fairfield, followed by Eastside and Central Noble.
Class 2A at Westview
Tuesday, March 3
Prairie Heights vs. Westview.
Wednesday, March 4
Bremen vs. Fairfield.
Central Noble vs. Eastside.
Friday, March 6
Churubusco vs. Prairie Heights-Westview winner.
Wednesday winners.
Saturday, March 7
Championship game.
Junior High Wrestling
Blazers 11th at West Noble
LIGONIER — Eastside’s junior high wrestling team finished 11th of 14 teams at the Frank Iddings Invitational at West Noble Saturday.
Heavyweight Zach Davis finished first for Eastside.
Lane Snyder finished fourth at 85 pounds. Ethan Fike (95), Gage Spalding (150) and Joey Eck (220) all placed sixth in their respective classes.
Youth Softball
Open gyms
now underway
BUTLER — Eastside softball coach Emily Sell and staff will conduct open gyms in the old Butler High School gymnasium on Sundays through March 29.
Times are 4-5:30 p.m. These sessions are open to all girls in minor and major leagues throughout DeKalb County.
For more information, contact Emily Sell at (419) 786-8732 or Mike Hartman at (260) 908-0109.
