BUTLER — After dropping a tough one to Leo Friday, Eastside’s softball team bounced back in a big way with a doubleheader sweep over South Side Saturday.
The Blazers improved to 17-4 with 15-2 and 13-0 victories. Both games ended after 4-1/2 innings because of the 10-run rule.
In the opener, Grace Kreischer led Eastside’s 21-hit attack with four singles. She scored twice and drove in two runs. Every starter had at least one hit.
Mataya Bireley, Skyelar Kessler and Jayci Kitchen picked up three hits each. Ryleigh Howe and Grace McClain had doubles for the Blazers.
The Archers picked up a run in its half of the first. It was all Eastside after that. The hosts scored twice in the first and erupted for nine in the second, sending 13 batters to the plate before the side was retired.
The Blazers scored one in the third and three in the fourth. South Side added a run in its half of the fourth.
Cadence Gardner pitched a complete game five-hitter for Eastside. She walked four and struck out three. One of South Side’s runs was unearned.
In game two, pitcher Josie Richman tossed a one-hit shutout. She struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.
Kreischer continued her hot hitting, connecting for three hits in the second game, scoring two times. Bireley, Kessler, Kitchen and Faith McClain had two hits each. One of McClain’s hits was a triple. Bireley and Kitchen drove in two runs each.
The Blazers scored seven times in the first. They added three in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth.
Eastside visits Bishop Luers at Fort Wayne’s ASH Centre Monday.
