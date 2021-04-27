GARRETT — Baseball’s a funny game. You never know what you might see from one day to the next.
One day might be a one-run game. The next day might look like a football score.
That’s just what happened at Garrett Tuesday.
One day after squeaking out a 1-0 win without a hit at Fairfield, the Eastside Blazers put together 12 hits and scored a boatload of runs in a 23-10 win over the Railroaders in the quarter-finals of the Northeast Corner Conference tournament.
The Blazers improved to 10-4 with the win.
The visitors got five hits and six runs batted in from Caleb Vanover on two singles and three doubles. Vanover also scored four times. Owen Willard had two singles and a double, three runs scored and three RBIs. Dylan Hertig had a double and drove in three.
The Railroaders didn’t help themselves by committing 11 errors. Four Garrett pitchers combined to issue 11 walks and hit four batters.
For Garrett (9-3), Gage Smith had three hits — two singles and a home run — while driving in four runs.
In the first, the Blazers greeted Railroader starting pitcher Graham Kelham with four runs on just one hit as the normally dominant starter walked three batters. Vanover had the big blow, drilling a double over the center fielder’s head to bring in two of those runs.
The Railroaders picked up one in the first as Luke Holcomb walked, took second on a passed ball and later scored on Jack Buchanan’s wild pitch.
The hosts scored four times in the second to take a 5-4 lead.
Dominick Wilson walked, scored on a wild pitch. Holcomb brought in two with a single to right, and Kelham had a double over center field.
The Blazers erupted for 10 runs in the third inning, sending 16 batters to the plate before the side was retired.
A walk to Colben Steury was preceded by Vanover’s RBI single. Liam Franz reached on an error and Ryder Reed was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Willard and Wade Miller drew walks, forcing in runs before Hertig unloaded the bases with a double to the gap in left-center.
Later, Vanover had his second hit of the inning, lining a two-run double off the left field fence to make it 14-5.
Eastside picked up another run in the fourth, but Garrett answered with four in its half of the inning.
Trey Richards led off with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and took third on a sacrifice fly. He scored on Kelham’s single. Smith clobbered one over the fence in left-center to make it 15-8.
Pinball baseball continued as Eastside picked up two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings, with just one hit each time.
In the second, Willard singled and later scored on a wild pitch. Miller was hit by a pitch and likewise crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
In the sixth, Hayden Gardner reached on an error. After a walk to Liam Franz, he and pinch-runner Hugh Henderson scored on Willard’s two-out single.
Garrett made sure the game went the full seven innings with two in its half of the sixth.
Richards led off with a single, scoring on Smith’s hit. With two gone, Kail Baughman lined a single to left to drive in Smith.
Eastside capped the scoring with four runs in the seventh. Steury and Vanover had run-scoring singles. Two more runs scored on Garrett errors.
Steury, who pitched the final 3-2/3 innings to get the win, sat down Garrett 1-2-3 to end it.
