BENTON — One run is all it takes, but sometimes getting that run can be hard to come by, especially the way Eastside’s Owen Willard and Fairfield’s Alec Hershberger were controlling hitters.
Willard, Hershberger and Falcon reliever Kyle Michael combined on no-hitters for their respective teams in Monday’s Northeast Corner Conference tournament game at Benton.
The game was going to come down to a mistake or an error at a critical time.
The Blazers took advantage of a seventh-inning error for a 1-0 win over the Falcons. Eastside will visit Garrett — a 13-3 winner over Central Noble in six innings — at Garrett tonight.
Willard, fresh off a one-hit, 87-pitch shutout over Prairie Heights Thursday, recorded his first career no-hitter on just 78 pitches, throwing 57 for strikes. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter.
For his part, Hershberger also struck out eight, walked four, and made it to the seventh despite throwing 35 pitches in the first inning. Reliever Kyle McNeal faced one batter and enticed a pop fly.
Colben Steury led off the Eastside seventh with a walk. After Caleb Vanover flew out to center, Steury stole second, beating the tag with a hook slide.
He would score the game’s only run when Hayden Gardner sent a grounder through the Fairfield second baseman’s legs for an error. Liam Franz fouled off at least five pitches before striking out, which ended the night for Hershberger at the 120-pitch limit.
Willard threw a 1-2-3 seventh to end it.
Fairfield threatened in the first as Eastside made errors on two of the first three batted balls, but didn’t get a runner past second. Owen Miller was hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth, but the Blazers quickly ended that opportunity with a double play and a strikeout.
“It wasn’t our best game. Defensively, we played pretty well, but I thought (Fairfield) put the ball in play a little better than we did,” Eastside coach Aaron Willard said.
“You’ve got to get somebody to second. We finally got someone to second and they made a mistake. It’s been a while since I’ve won a game and got no hits.
“Both pitchers were outstanding tonight.”
Fairfield 6, Eastside girls 5
In softball, host Fairfield jumped out of the gate with some booming bats, but Eastside stayed close and tied it three times before losing 6-5 in NECC tournament play at Benton Monday.
Laney Faldoe picked up a two-out single before teammate Brooke Sanchez launched a 1-2 pitch over the center field fence to give the Falcons a 2-0 lead in the first. Sydney Stutsman just missed a round-tripper of her own, as her fly ball hit just below the yellow in center.
After a 1-2-3 first, the Blazers (12-2) bounced back to tie it in the second.
Faith McClain reached on an error, moved up on a fielder’s choice, stole third, and scored when Ryelynn Glander grounded out.
Mataya Bireley, who reached on the fielder’s choice, moved up on Glander’s grounder and scored on a passed ball to make it 2-2.
After Eastside got the first two outs in the second, Fairfield lead-off batter MacKayla Stutsman tripled to center and scored on Faldoe’s single.
The Blazers responded with some two-out magic of their own in the third.
Jayci Kitchen reached on an error, stole second and came around to score on when Fairfield’s Sydney Stutsman made another error.
Fairfield pitcher Kayla Miller helped her own cause by leading off the third with a double. She stole third and home to make it 4-3.
In the Blazer fifth, relief pitcher Natalie Lower and Skyelar Kessler had back-to-back one-out singles. Lower took third and scored on MaKenna Steele’s error for a 4-4 game.
The Falcons took the lead for good with two runs in the home half of the fifth.
Sydney Stutsman singled, stole second, and took third on a passed ball. She scored on Miller’s grounder.
MacKayla Stutsman reached on an error, with pinch-runner Kenlee Gall scoring on Madison Berkey’s single.
Eastside closed to 6-5 when Faith McClain led off with a double and scored on sister Grace McClain’s double past a diving Fairfield third baseman. Grace McClain took third on a passed ball, but Miller retired the next two batters to preserve the lead.
The Blazers went 1-2-3 in the seventh to end it.
Josie Richman pitched the first three innings for Eastside, giving up eight hits and four earned runs. Lower was tagged with the loss, giving up the go-ahead run. She pitched 2-2/3, striking out two and giving up three hits. Moyra McAtee retired the only batter she faced.
