GARRETT — The Train Trophy made the trip to Garrett Friday, but the Eastside Blazers made sure it was returning to Butler after handing the Railroaders a 35-12 defeat in Friday’s Train Game.
That’s because the visitors controlled the clock and the line of scrimmage, and let its trio of running threats do the rest.
In all, Eastside held the ball for nearly 29 minutes, running 55 plays to Garrett’s 38. The Blazers ran for 325 yards as a team.
Dax Holman scored all three of his team’s first-half touchdowns and finished with 123 yards on 18 carries.
Carsen Jacobs scored twice in the second half and had 116 yards on 18 attempts. Briar Munsey added 53 yards.
The Blazers (3-2) attempted just five passes all night, with Jacobs completing three for 44 yards, all to Kolt Gerke.
Just as it did last week, Eastside scored on each of its first half possessions and led 21-0 at the break.
After stopping Garrett on a fourth-down play on the game’s first series, Eastside ran eight straight times, with Holman covering the final 28 yards to the end zone. Binyam Biddle’s kick made it 7-0 with 5 minutes, 42 seconds left in the first quarter.
After forcing a punt on the Railroaders’ next possession, Eastside took about 6 minutes off the clock before Holman scored from two yards out. The only passing play was a 25-yard completion to Gerke.
The Railroaders gained one first down on their next series, but no more, and Eastside’s Brady Laub blocked a fourth down punt, which gave the visitors possession at the Garrett 21. On the second play, Holman took it from 21 yards out.
Garrett (0-5) was driving at the end of the half, with Calder Hefty completing two long passes to Luke Holcomb. A third pass would have gone for a touchdown but instead, the Railroaders were flagged for an ineligible receiver downfield. Two plays later, Jacobs intercepted a Hefty pass with 1:38 left in the half.
After deferring the choice to the second half, Eastside took eight minutes off the clock in the third before Jacobs scored from 4 yards out. The kick made it 28-0.
Garrett’s Robert Koskie, who didn’t have a rushing attempt in the first half, had his number called time and again with great success in the second half. His 17-yard touchdown run with 57.6 seconds left in the third put his team on the scoreboard. Earlier in the drive, he had runs of 13 and 15 yards.
Eastside answered with another time-consuming drive that ended with 5:30 left in the game on a 16-yard run by Jacobs.
Koskie scored again with 2:38 to play, set up by his 39-yard run to the Eastside 2. The Railroaders were unable to convert either extra-point attempt in the contest.
Koskie finished the night with 134 yards on 10 carries, all in the second half. Hefty completed 7-of-13 passes for 80 yards. Four of those went to Holcomb for 48 yards.
Both teams return to Northeast Corner Conference divisional play Friday. Garrett visits West Noble. Eastside hosts Prairie Heights.
