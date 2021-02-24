BUTLER — Defense leads to offense. Wash, rinse, repeat.
Eastside’s boys basketball team followed that formula to a T in its final home game of the 2020-2021 season.
The Blazers forced Woodlan into nine first-half turnovers, and many of those miscues wound up in the home team’s scoring column.
Eastside led 40-18 at halftime and won 65-44, holding Woodlan 12 points under its offensive average.
Gabe Trevino had 21 points for the Blazers, who improved to 15-6. Owen Willard had 17 points, Hugh Henderson had 14, Santino Brewer picked up eight and Nick Snyder added five. All five players had at least one steal each in the first half.
“When we defend at a high level like we did tonight, it just creates our offense,” Eastside coach Ryan Abbott said afterwards. “When we get out in transition and see the ball go in, our perimeter game just opens up.
“Our guys just fit so well together,” he said. “On our team, we fit so well together and we play so well off of each other, and I would say that extended over to the defensive end.”
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Woodlan, now 9-10.
The Warriors got 14 points from sophomore Alex Miller, 13 from junior Joe Reidy, nine from freshman Braden Smith and eight from sophomore Jaxson Fleek.
Eastside only trailed 2-0 on Reidy’s rebound score in the opening 30 seconds.
Henderson’s three with 6 minutes, 42 seconds left in the first got the Blazers on the board. After that, the hosts got transition scores from Trevino and Willard immediately after Woodlan turnovers. Following another Warrior giveaway, Willard buried a three from the key for an 11-2 lead.
The quarter ended with Eastside on top 22-6 on Henderson’s three from the key and Trevino’s driving layup before the buzzer.
It didn’t get better for the Warriors.
Trevino scored three times in Eastside’s 14-4 run to start the second. His baseline drive with 4:10 left in the half gave the Blazers a 36-10 lead.
Later, Willard took a lob pass from Brewer and scored, and Snyder followed with an inside bucket for a 22-point cushion at the break.
Woodlan regrouped and had stretches where it outplayed Eastside in the third, but couldn’t get the gap to a more manageable deficit. Willard’s steal and score closed out the third with the Blazers leading 55-31.
In the fourth, Reidy scored six straight points, including a three from the key, cutting the margin to 61-43.
Eastside closes out regular season play at Churubusco Friday.
Woodlan JV 47,
Eastside 43
Ethan Klepper had 16 points and Luke Fox added eight for Woodlan. The Warriors led 15-11 after a quarter and 27-16 at halftime.
Carter Rutan and Kyle Yoder had 12 points each for Eastside while Ryder Reed added nine. The Blazers fought back for a fourth-quarter tie, but couldn’t take the lead.
