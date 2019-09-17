Eastside 42, Churubusco 14

Eastside 7 13 14 8 — 42

Churubusco 0 8 0 6 — 14

First Quarter

ES — Burns 20 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 3:10.

Second Quarter

ES — Firestine 1 run (Baker kick), 10:03.

CH — Wood 8 run (Nondorf run), 8:37.

ES — L.Davis 14 run (run failed), 4:32.

Third Quarter

ES — Holman 3 run (Baker kick), 4:26.

ES — Burns 33 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 3:21.

Fourth Quarter

CH — Kelly 16 pass from Wood (run failed), 8:22.

ES — L.Davis 33 run (Wallace pass from Burns), :26.9.

TEAM STATISTICS ES CH

First downs 15 10

Rushes-yards 47-203 26-126

Passing yards 102 81

Passing (C-A-I) 5-7-0 10-19-3

Total yards 305 207

Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-1

Punts-Avg. 4-30.5 3-37

Penalties-yards 7-55 5-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Eastside: L.Davis 14-110, 2 tds; Holman 13-66, 1 td; Firestine 17-28, 1 td; Burns 1-4, W.Miller 1-0; team loss (-5). Churubusco: Wood 6-90, 1 td; Fulk 17-37; Kelly 3-(-1).

PASSING — Eastside: L.Davis 5-7, 102 yards, 2 tds. Churubusco: Wood 10-18, 81 yards, 1 td, 3 ints.; Fulk 0-1.

RECEIVING — Eastside: Burns 4-95, 2 tds; Eck 1-10; W.Miller 1-(-3). Churubusco: Kelly 4-38, 1 td; Fulk 2-23; Abel 3-21; Hart 1-(-1).

