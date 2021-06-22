INDIANAPOLIS — It’s an individual award, but if Eastside senior Liam Franz had his way, his entire school would share in the honor.
Franz was selected as the recipient of the L.V. Phillips Mental Attitude Award for Class 2A baseball, announced at the conclusion of Monday’s state championship game.
“It’s an honor to represent the school, the community, my family and myself,” he said. “It just feels amazing. All of the hard work inside the classroom, outside of the classroom and on the field really paid off.
“I’m so thankful to bring this back to the community,” he said. “It’s not just for me, it’s for the entire school. It’s not Liam Franz’s mental attitude award, it’s Eastside’s mental attitude award.”
The award, named for the IHSAA’s second commissioner, comes with a $1,000 scholarship to Eastside’s general scholarship fund in Franz’s name.
Franz, son of Bobby and Jacee Franz, will attend the University of Notre Dame to study marketing, with a minor in finance. He also plans to serve as a manager for the men’s basketball team.
In graduate school, he is considering either a master’s degree or attending law school.
“I want to be a force for good in the world, whether that’s working with nonprofits or whatever that may be,” Franz said. “I just want to make an impact in a positive way.”
Franz is the third Eastside athlete to receive a mental attitude award. Theresa Kern was recognized at the first IHSAA-sanctioned girls state track meet in 1974. Derrick Miller received the mental attitude award at the 1996 state wrestling finals.
“(I want us) to be remembered as a team that was a brotherhood,” Franz said. “We loved each other. We were best friends.
“Every practice, every moment together was full of smiles. I want to be remembered as a team that will do whatever it takes to get it done.
“I think we did that all season long, and I want these boys to be remembered as hard workers and ones who would do anything for each other.
“I’m going to remember battling every day with my brothers,” he said. “I’m going to remember making it to state, all the good times we’ve had, all of the smiles, the joy and all the wins.
“It’s been a heck of a season, and I couldn’t be prouder of this team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.