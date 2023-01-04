BUTLER — The free throw line wasn’t much fun for DeKalb.
The Barons did much better at the three-point line, hitting eight three-pointers in the second half to fuel a come-from-behind 38-35 win over county rival Eastside Tuesday night.
The last of those came from Lillie Cone with 1:44 left, snapping a 35-all tie and putting the Barons (9-8) ahead for good.
“Second and third quarter, (Eastside) had the energy,” DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said. “In the fourth quarter we made some shots. Making free throws would be nice.
“They’re great at taking everything away around the basket and making us make the extra pass. We finally made the extra pass at the perimeter and hit some big shots. Seems like everyone hit one.”
Cone and Evie Pepple both hit two, and Elizabeth Martin and Delaney Cox also connected from behind the arc in the second half.
Eastside (11-4) took its final lead and scored its last points when Sydnee Kessler fed Kaylee Hertig for a basket to make it 35-33 at the 4:58 mark. Hertig scored a game-best 11 points.
Ashley Cox, who led the Barons with nine, drove for the tying basket with 2:58 to go before Cone’s deciding three.
DeKalb survived a 2-for-13 free throw effort. After falling behind, the Blazers had to scramble to burn up their last three team fouls and get the Barons to the line. The suspense continued as DeKalb missed all three of its one-and-ones.
Eastside had one last try after taking timeout with 21.4 seconds left, but the Blazers couldn’t get their offense set up, and Cone made the clinching steal in the final seconds.
“We didn’t do a very good job of execution in the second half on both ends of the floor,” Eastside coach Mike Lortie said. “We give them 16 points in the third quarter and that’s unacceptable if you want to be a good team.
“Mentally we’ve got to get focused on what we have to do to keep winning. January’s tough for us and we’ve got to do better. I’ve got to do better, the players have to do better. January comes down to execution.”
Amanda Day got DeKalb off to a good start, scoring all eight of her points early as the Barons went up 13-8. The Blazers went without a basket for just more than 10 minutes start the game until Jayci Kitchen nailed a three.
Eastside then took over with a 13-1 run that featured three baskets inside from Hertig and a coast-to-coast dash with a rebound by Kessler. Natalie Fordyce halted the run by banking in a three just before the buzzer, and the Blazers were up 21-17 at the break.
“We played better defense in the second quarter and that translated to offense,” Lortie said. “In the third quarter we didn’t guard them like we were supposed to and didn’t read what they were doing very well.
“Credit to them. They played a great game. They did what they needed to do.”
Stuckey was happy with a road win against a quality opponent.
“They’re a good team. They’ll make a run in their sectional,” he said. “You have to be very precise and very patient, and fortunately we did enough of that to win.”
DeKalb also won the junior varsity game 44-20. Sam Slavin had 12 points and Scout Warner scored 10 to lead the Barons. Lilli Cline had eight and Addison Moughler put in seven for Eastside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.