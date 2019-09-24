Eastside 28, Garrett 8

Garrett 0 0 0 8 — 8

Eastside 7 7 14 0 — 28

First Quarter

ES — Burns 19 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 7:03.

Second Quarter

ES — Burns 65 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 1:11.

Third Quarter

ES — Burns 54 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 3:41.

ES — Bredemeyer 32 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 1:11.

Fourth Quarter

GR — VanWagner 27 run (Badger run), 6:21.

TEAM STATISTICS GR ES

First downs 14 18

Rushes-yards 180 177

Passing yards 52 200

Passing (C-A-I) 5-11-2 9-15-0

Total yards 232 397

Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2

Punts-Avg. 4-25 1-42

Penalties-yards 4-20 7-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Eastside: Firestine 16-90; L.Davis 8-42; Holman 10-42; W.Miller 1-2; Munsey 2-1; Laub 1-0. Garrett: VanWagner 15-103; Fielden 15-50; Badger 7-25; Koskie 4-7; Follett 2-(-5).

PASSING — Eastside: L.Davis 9-15, 220 yards, 4 tds. Garrett: Follett 5-11, 52 yards, 2 ints.

RECEIVING — Eastside: Burns 3-138, 3 tds; Bredemeyer 5-69, 1 td; W.Miller 1-11.

