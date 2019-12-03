Tuesday, Dec. 3
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Woodlan, here.
6:30 p.m. Varsity and reserve wrestling at Fairfield.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball with Garrett at Butler Elementary.
Thursday, Dec. 5
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball at Lakewood Park.
Saturday, Dec. 7
9 a.m. Wrestling super dual at Lakeland.
1 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Bryan, Ohio.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Garrett.
Monday, Dec. 9
4:30 p.m. Varsity boys bowling at Garrett against Central Noble.
4:30 p.m. Varsity girls bowling at Garrett.
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball at Hamilton.
5 p.m. Seventh-grade boys basketball at Hamilton.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Bellmont, here.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball at DeKalb.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Churubusco, here.
6:30 p.m. Varsity and reserve wrestling at FW North Side.
Thursday, Dec. 12
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball with Garrett, here.
Friday, Dec. 13
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Prairie Heights.
Saturday, Dec. 14
9 a.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball tournament at West Noble.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Prairie Heights, here.
Monday, Dec. 16
4:30 p.m. Varsity boys bowling at Angola against DeKalb.
4:30 p.m. Varsity girls bowling at Angola against DeKalb.
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball, Edgerton, Ohio, here.
6 p.m. Varsity girls basketball at Edon, Ohio.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
4:45 p.m. Reserve boys basketball with Lakewood Park, here.
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball at Fremont.
6 p.m. Varsity girls basketball with Lakewood Park, here.
7:30 p.m. Varsity boys basketball with Lakewood Park, here.
Thursday, Dec. 19
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball with Churubusco, here.
6:30 p.m. Varsity and reserve wrestling with Woodlan, here.
Friday, Dec. 20
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball at Lakeland.
Saturday, Dec. 21
8:30 a.m. Varsity wrestling at Carroll Super Dual.
1 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Hicksville, Ohio, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Lakeland, here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.