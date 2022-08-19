BUTLER — There were plenty of bright spots as well as areas to address after one week of varsity football.
On the scoreboard, the Class 2A No. 8 Eastside Blazers took care of business, routing Woodlan Warriors 50-24.
“We’ve got a lot of correcting to do in a week or we’re not going to beat Adams Central. That’s all there is to it,” Eastside coach Todd Mason said afterwards.
“Our job as a coaching staff is to communicate, and we had some slip-ups in that tonight, which I don’t like,” he said. “We had some miscommunication in the secondary, which I don’t like.
“As God is my witness, I can assure you, those things will be cleaned up in a week.”
Still, 50 points is nothing to sneeze at, and there was plenty to like for the Blazers.
“Carsen Jacobs had a great game. I thought Dax Holman had a great game,” Mason said. “What a warrior Dax is. He wasn’t off the field very much tonight.
“We’ve got to get better at taking care of our bodies because we had way too many cramps tonight.
“I’m super proud of our offensive effort and we’re going to get better defensively,” the Blazer coach said. “We always rally after the first game when we get some things figured out, and we did get some things figured out tonight.
“We’ve just got to get better at them.”
After each team punted on its opening possessions, Woodlan got on the board first, with quarterback Jacob Snyder finding Chase Bennett for 58 yards to the Eastside 13. Snyder took it in on the next play, and Jake Roemer ran the conversion for an 8-0 lead with 6 minutes, 58 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Blazers wasted little time in responding.
With the offensive line controlling the line of scrimmage, Jacobs and Briar Munsey were able to rip off some big gains. Jacobs scored from the 11 and Holman ran the conversion to even the score with 3:06 left in the quarter.
The defense forced a Woodlan three-and-out, and Eastside quickly capitalized. Holman broke through for a 63-yard touchdown run, and Binyam Biddle made the first of six extra-point kicks on the night. The hosts led 15-8 after one.
Munsey set up the Blazers’ next score when he stepped in front of a Snyder pass and returned to about 30 yards to the Woodlan 25. Four plays later, Jacobs scored from the 11, and Biddle’s kick made it 22-8 with 9:04 left in the half.
Two penalties snarled the Warriors’ next possession, and the hosts got the ball back once again in Woodlan territory.
Jacobs added his third score of the night, an 18-yard run. The kick made it 29-8 with 4:39 left, which was also the halftime score.
The Blazers took the second half kick down the field, with Jacobs connecting with Munsey for a 6-yard TD pass on the first series, taking 4:36 off the clock for a 36-8 lead.
The Warriors kept things interesting when Carter Fleek stepped in front of a Jacobs pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. Snyder added the PAT run to make it a 20-point affair with 47.6 seconds left.
The hosts would add one more score on the next scrimmage play, a 61-yard run by Munsey, for a 43-16 lead.
Each team scored once in the fourth: a 40-yard pass from Snyder to Ethan Vardaman by Woodlan with 11 minutes to play and a 7-yard run by Holman with 6:29 left in the game.
The Blazers will travel to Monroe Friday to face Class A No. 2 Adams Central, a 56-0 winner over Garrett in the season-opening game.
