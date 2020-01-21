Youth Leagues
Butler holding registration for 2020
BUTLER — The Bobcat Youth League and Butler Girls Softball have joined forces for registration for the 2020 season for boys and girls T-ball, lob ball, boys minor, major and senior league baseball and girls minor, major and senior league softball.
Registration is now open online at bobcatyouthleague.com.
Register by Feb. 14 to be entered to win a $50, $100 or $200 Dunham’s gift card.
Gymnastics
Carter competes at Homestead
FORT WAYNE — Brielle Carter of Eastside competed individually at the Homestead Invitational on Jan. 11 and scored 31.35 in the all-around.
