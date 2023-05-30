EMMA — Clutch pitching in the late innings sent two teams to the finals in the Class 2A Westview baseball sectional Saturday.
The host Warriors, guarding a three-run lead, turned to sophomore Max Engle, who escaped a jam and got the last six outs on strikeouts in preserve a 12-9 victory over Eastside in the first semifinal.
In the second game, junior Jayden Stump extricated Central Noble from trouble in the sixth, then pitched around an unearned run in the seventh to earn the win in relief as the Cougars defeated Whitko 6-3.
Max Engle saved the Westview victory for Gavin Engle, who had held Eastside to one run over three innings after the Blazers had erased an early 8-0 deficit. Max Engle also contributed offensively with two hits and three RBIs.
“Eastside, it’s just in their DNA to compete,” Westview coach Jason Rahn said. “Kudos to them, single after single after single. In the bottom of the second the lefty (Brayden Baatz) hits a hard ground ball. We take it off the chest and just couldn’t make the play. That gave them a little bit of life and they just fed off it.
“We did answer with a few more. It’s nice having Engle in the back pocket. When we have him come in and throw six strikeouts, that’s a game-changer.”
It seemed all the heroics were coming early for Westview (17-8) when it sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight times in the top of the second. The Warriors took advantage of four walks and a hit batter, and got two-run singles from Max Engle and Mason Wire.
Eastside (13-8) answered with six hits — all singles — in the bottom of the inning. Jace Mayberry, Jacob McClain, Caeden Moughler and Baatz all had RBI hits. The Blazers pounded out 16 hits in the game, 15 of them singles.
The Blazers took the lead by scoring four more in the third, two on a double by Loden Johnson, and carried a 9-8 lead to the fourth.
The Warriors regained the lead after the first two batters had been retired in the fourth. Matty Mortrud walked and scored on a triple to deep left by Micah Miller. Max Engle followed with a single and Westview was ahead to stay.
A two-run single by Jaxon Engle gave the hosts some insurance in the fifth.
“I’m proud of our guys. They competed,” Rahn said. “Baseball’s an up-and-down game sometimes. We had ups and downs in this one for sure.
“I didn’t expect an 8-0 game to get that tight, but it happens. We have to find ways to climb that hill and we did. I’m happy for the boys.”
Johnson and Baatz had three hits apiece for Eastside and Mayberry and McClain each had two.
Central Noble (15-10) jumped ahead on a two-run bomb to left by Jaxon Copas in the first inning. Starter Brody Morgan made that stand up until Jaxon Harper crushed a two-run homer to left in the fifth, tying the game for Whitko (18-7).
“You don’t have 18 wins by not being a good team,” Central Noble coach Tyler Graybeal said. “We knew they were going to keep battling and we did the same thing ourselves.”
The Cougars had the lead run thrown out at home in the bottom of the inning, then came trouble in the top of the sixth when Riley Harman doubled and went to third on a single by Max Platt.
Stump got a strikeout, and after issuing a walk to fill the bases, got a strikeout and a pop fly to keep the game tied.
“He’s been doing that all year,” Graybeal said. “Jayden’s a real solid reliever. He’s come a long way and to come into a tough spot in a tight game and not give up anything is pretty incredible.
“Brody did a heck of a job. He made a real solid start. He made one, maybe two mistakes.”
The Cougars took advantage of three walks and two errors in their four-run sixth inning. Landyn Champion walked against a tiring Platt, who had pitched the whole way to that point. Two wild pitches moved Champion to third, and he scored when the Wildcats mishandled a grounder hit by pinch-hitter Lance Krider.
“Lance Krider’s our only senior,” Graybeal said. “We had him pinch-hit and that got the ball rolling. He didn’t make tremendously great contact but he put the ball in play and forced them to make plays on defense.”
Another run scored when two Whitko fielders collided and allowed a pop-up to drop. A two-run single by Ty Shisler was the key blow to put the Cougars up 6-2.
