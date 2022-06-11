WEST LAFAYETTE — Eastside senior second baseman Skyelar Kessler was named the 2022 Class 2A softball recipient of the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s Mental Attitude Award.
The Mental Attitude Award is presented to a senior who best demonstrates mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability and is nominated by her principal and coach.
Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance presented a $1,000 scholarship to Eastside High School in Kessler’s name.
Kessler is the daughter of Brian and Nichole Kessler of Butler and will attend Indiana University in the fall and will study biology. Skyelar plans to become a medical laboratory technician with the goal of becoming a medical laboratory scientist.
Kessler showed the selfless person she is after the Blazers’ 2-1 2A state final win over North Posey Saturday evening when asked about the award.
“I’m really thankful for this team and to have the opportunities I’ve had.” Kessler said.
Blazers compete against Hoehn
Eastside faced one of the top players in the state in Class 2A in Vikings junior righthander Erin Hoehn, who struck out a little over two batters per inning while hitting .588 entering Saturday 2A state final with 13 home runs and 48 runs batted in.
The Blazers put the ball in play throughout the lineup and only struck out five times against Hoehn.
“That’s all on our coaches. They set us up so well,” Kessler said. “They cranked the machine up to 70 (mph) and moved it closer. We had to have fast hands.
“I’m so thankful for our coaches.”
Hoehn was held to 1-for-3 with the bat. She flied out to right to start the game in an at-bat that went into double digits in pitches. She lined a double to right center in the third inning, and lined out to shortstop in the sixth.
Another title feels great for Willard
It was the second softball state championship for Eastside athletic director Aaron Willard. He led the Blazers to the 1998 Class 1A title as the softball coach.
Willard said the second state title felt just as good as the first.
“It’s just as exciting,” he said. “We were facing stiff competition, especially in the circle, and they did a great job.”
