Eastside 70, Woodlan 61

Eastside

Trevino 3 1 10-11 19, Johnson 4 2 1-2 15, Willard 0 2 0-0 6, Pfefferkorn 2 1 1-1 8, Fry 2 3 4-4 17, Gardner 0 0 0-0 0, Henderson 0 0 3-4 3, Miller 1 0 0-0 2, Snyder 0 0 0-0 0.

Totals 12 6 19-22 50.

Woodlan

Bayman 4 4 1-1 21, Wiedenhoeft 2 2 0-0 10, Haun 0 0 0-0 0, Mendenhall 6 1 3-4 18, Reidy 2 0 2-2 6, Donovan 0 1 0-0 3, Handerson 0 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 1 0-0 3.

Totals 14 9 6-7 61.

Eastside 11 22 15 22 — 70

Woodlan 20 19 4 18 — 61

Three-point field goals — Eastside 6 (Johnson 2, Willard 2, Pfefferkorn 1, Trevino 1), Woodlan 9 (Bayman 4, Wiedenhoeft 2, Donovan 1, Mendenhall 1, Moore 1). Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Eastside 12, Woodlan 17.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.