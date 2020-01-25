Central Noble 60,
Eastside boys 37
Central Noble
R.Schroeder 3 0 0-0 6, Essegian 5 4 1-1 23, Smith 0 4 0-0 12, Yoder 3 2 3-4 13, Gard 2 0 0-0 4, Vice 0 0 0-0 0, Kugler 0 0 0-0 0, N.Schroeder 0 0 0-0 0, Etycheson 0 0 0-0 0, Lemmon 0 0 0-0 0, Christopher 0 0 0-0 0, Ellet 0 0 0-0 0, Dreibelbis 0 0 0-0 0.
Totals 13 10 4-5 60.
Eastside
Trevino 1 0 1-2 3, Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Willard 0 2 0-0 6, Pfefferkorn 0 0 0-0 0, Fry 1 4 0-0 14, Henderson 0 3 0-0 9, Miller 0 0 0-0 0, Gardner 0 1 0-0 3, Snyder 0 0 0-0 0, Northrup 0 0 0-0 0, Brewer 0 0 0-0 0, Moughler 1 0 0-0 2.
Totals 4 9 1-2 37.
Central Noble;18;9;19;14 — 60
Eastside;17;7;11;2 — 37
Three-point shooting — Central Noble 10 (Essegian 4, Smith 4, Yoder 2), Eastside 9 (Fry 4, Henderson 3, Willard 2, Gardner). Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Central Noble 12, Eastside 13. Turnovers — Central Noble 10, Eastside 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.