Sports card, collectibles show set for Saturday
FORT WAYNE — A sports cards and collectibles show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ramada Plaza Center and Travel Hotel, formerly known as Hotel Fort Wayne, at 305 E. Washington Center Road at Interstate 69, exit 312-A.
Dealers from the Tri-State region will be in attendance buying, selling and trading sports and nonsport cards and collectibles. Featured will be vintage and new singles, hobby boxes and supplies.
There is no admission charge and the public is invited to attend. Visitors are also welcome to bring in items for appraisal.
For more information, contact Brian Mayne at 824-4867, by email at mcscards@icloud.com or on Facebook at MCS Cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.