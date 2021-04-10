BUTLER — Offense is nice. Defense and pitching are even better.
While Eastside’s baseball team broke out in a big way Saturday, scoring 20 runs in a doubleheader sweep over Hicksville, Ohio at Fiedler Memorial Field, head coach Aaron Willard was even more impressed by the two shutouts hits pitching staff posted.
The Blazers posted identical 10-0 victories over the Aces to improve to 2-2. Both games were called after the fifth inning by the 10-run rule.
Even more impressive is the fact Eastside pitchers limited Hicksville to two hits — one in each game — for the day.
“I was pleased with my pitching,” Willard said afterwards. “A lot of those guys hadn’t been out there. They did a decent job of throwing it across (the plate) and letting our defense play.
“That was good for us. They let our defense play,” he continued. “It helped us both on the mound getting them some experience and in the field.”
In the first game, sophomore Carsen Jacobs and junior Laithyn Cook combined on the one-hitter. Jacobs pitched the first four innings for the win, striking out three and walking two. Cook fanned one in an inning of relief.
Hicksville’s Maverik Keesbury led off the fifth with a single to break up the no-hit bid. Cook took over from there, retiring all three batters he faced.
In the second game, sophomore Caeden Moughler pitched the first three innings. He struck out five, walked four and hit one batter. Senior Liam Franz allowed only a lead-off, infield hit by the Aces’ Jackson Bergman in the fifth. Franz struck out one.
Eastside had seven hits in the first game, scoring single runs in the first and third innings before erupting for eight in the fourth.
For the game, Caleb Vanover had two singles, driving in one. Dylan Hertig had a double and knocked in two. Jack Buchanan had a single and two RBIs. Franz, Colben Steury and Owen Willard had one hit each.
In the second game, the Blazers picked up just five hits, but three of them came back-to-back-to-back on doubles by Hertig and Buchanan and a single by Steury in a six-run second inning.
Hertig knocked in three runs in game two. Buchanan, Willard, Hugh Henderson and Wade Miller drove in one run each.
Hicksville, with just three seniors on the roster and none in the field, made four errors while pitchers issued seven walks and hit a batter. Eastside runners stole four bases in the contest.
Willard used the second game to get some of his younger players at-bats and experience in the field.
The Blazers visit Leo Monday and open Northeast Corner Conference play at Angola Tuesday.
