Eastside’s bowlers went to state last year, finishing third.
DeKalb’s bowlers want to get there very badly.
The semi-state comes first, however, this Saturday at Merrillville, and both teams know they need to get into the top half of the 12-team field to reach the state tournament.
Both have been on their game in the postseason. The Blazers won the sectional with an impressive showing in the final. The Barons put everything together to claim the regional championship.
“We’ve had high expectations the last two years,” said DeKalb coach Chris Toyias. “We’ve got great talent on the team. Last year was a huge disappointment (not reaching state). This year we had kind of a disappointing regular conference season. We lost a couple of matches by only a few pins.
“We’ve really practiced hard this last three or four weeks for the postseason, and it paid off Saturday. Anything short of a stepladder match at state will be a disappointment. We’ve got great talent, and they’re at the top of their game right now.”
The state finals will be just a short distance away, at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne. The key will be to earn your way back home.
“It’s important to not look past this weekend,” said Eastside coach Brandon DePew. “With Fort Wayne hosting the state this year, it would be kind of a home game for us, and everybody’s pretty excited about that opportunity. It’s going to be big to not look ahead.
“Half the teams are going to go (from semi-state), but you’re going to have 12 solid teams. Everybody’s going to be on their game and you’re not going to be able to just slip through.”
DeKalb had the top two qualifiers in singles competition in the regional, Skyler Plummer and Kyle Toyias, and they’ll both compete individually at the semi-state as well. Brian Miller, Austin Wilson and Dominic Weicht all qualified in singles for Eastside.
East Noble will have two singles competitors at semi-state, Ethan Pfieffer for the boys and Jalyn Baxter, the only area girl to move on from the regional.
DeKalb had the top two regional qualifiers in Skyler Plummer — whose 725 was the high score in the state for that day — and Kyle Toyias at 650. Both fell in the stepladder round to champion Cameron Hyser of Columbia City.
Plummer followed that up with his second career perfect game in league play this week.
The two had a special day at sectional, when they also qualified 1-2 and later met in the stepladder finals for the sectional singles title.
“That was fun. I’ve been bowling with the kid ever since I can remember,” Plummer said. “It was just like another practice or something. It was pretty cool.”
Kyle Toyias said, “Skyler and I have been bowling together for 10-plus years. He’s my best friend and it was crazy to bowl sectional against him.”
Being familiar with each other is a strength for the Barons.
“Most of us have been bowling with each other since middle school,” Plummer said. “Four of us are on the same team for league and have been on that team since middle school.
“If someone throws a bad shot, make the best out of a bad situation. Keep each other up, make sure nobody gets down on themselves for throwing one bad shot. There are 12 games for a reason.”
There were more good times than bad at regional.
“Once we start getting pumped we just can’t stop,” Kyle Toyias said. “It’s really good when the whole team gets pumped up and we start high-fiving each other. It makes us bowl better.
“Bowling is definitely a team sport. If you’ve got someone who’s only bowling for themselves, it’s just not going to work. We all come together and it’s lights out when we get out there.”
He also feels it’s important for the bowlers to encourage one another.
“It’s all about staying in it,” Kyle Toyias said. “If you have one, two, three bad games, it’s not going to cut you out. You’ve got to keep everyone’s attitudes up and get the title.”
Eastside had to put that theory into practice at the regional, with the team struggling.
“We try to keep each other’s game in check,” Weicht said. “’You need to do this, you need to do that.’ Forget it (if it’s a bad shot). Just let it go. One frame at a time, that’s all you can do.
“I like being part of this team. It’s sad this is my last year. We have a lot of potential on this team as long as we keep our heads straight.”
Miller added, “We kept on huddling after each game, telling each other what we have to work on the next game. We have pretty good teamwork. We’re all pretty good friends. If we just stay together and work together, and share thoughts and opinions, we can do really well.”
The Blazers were fourth after nine games.
“We knew we were the cut, and it was very close above and below,” DePew said. “We came out in that 10th game and shot one of the highest games anybody bowled the whole day. That game made our day.
“We gained so much that when we bowled horrible in the last two games, we still climbed a spot and got third. It was one of those times that in those last three games we had to keep it together, and fortunately that one game was big enough that it got us through.”
DePew feels this week’s practices have helped the Blazers address the struggles they had in the regional.
“When things are going good, that’s great,” he said. “When it gets tough, that’s where we have to improve. When I asked them to play a certain part of the lane to try to change their look, they weren’t able to consistently do that.
“Spare shooting is important at this time of year, and as a whole wasn’t great. We’re still working on that, too.”
Chris Toyias agrees.
“Keep your frustrations to a minimum,” he said. “When we get to this level, they put out a very challenging pattern at the tournament sites. It’s tough to get to the pocket, it’s tough to carry strikes.
“We have to focus on keeping our level heads and converting spares. Converting spares will always win you tournaments. It’s the spare game that separates the winners.”
The experienced Baron group meshes together well, which has hopes high for Saturday.
“It’s great team chemistry,” Chris Toyias said. “We have five seniors and they’ve bowled together four years. They’re very tight and know each other’s game very well. They lift each other when one’s down and they’re high-fiving each other when somebody’s hot.”
Encouragement within the team, even from bowlers who weren’t in the lineup, has made a big difference for the Blazers, DePew believes. The limited number of supporters (only two per bowler) also help.
“The support really helps us. Even though we were struggling, there was never a time when everybody stepped back and just gave up,” DePew said.
