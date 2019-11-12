Eastside 34, Fairfield 0
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
Eastside 0 7 14 13 — 34
Second Quarter
ES — Davis 9 run (Baker kick), 11:29.
Third Quarter
ES — Burns 20 interception return (Baker kick), 2:20.
ES — Farnsworth 6 run (Baker kick), 1:07.
Fourth Quarter
ES — Burns 19 pass from L.Davis (kick failed), 11:04.
ES — Farnsworth 8 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 4:25.
TEAM STATISTICS ES FF
First downs17 4
Rushes-yards 46-194 32-53
Passing yards 123 32
Passing (C-A-I) 8-12-0 3-8-2
Total yards317 85
Fumbles-lost 3-3 3-3
Punts-Avg. 4-40.3 8-25.8
Penalties-yards 5-30 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Eastside: Firestine 14-59; Holman 8-52; Farnsworth 10-51; Davis 13-37, 1 td; Burns 1-(-5). Fairfield: Abramson 11-39; Kezar 10-19; Sharick 1-0; Thacker 5-(-1); Cripe 2-(-2); Kitson 3-(-2).
PASSING — Eastside: L.Davis 8-12, 123 yards, 2 tds. Fairfield: Thacker 3-8, 32 yards, 2 ints.
RECEIVING — Eastside: Burns 4-62, 1 td; W.Miller 1-46; Farnsworth 2-10, 1 td; Bredemeyer 1-5. Fairfield: Sharick 3-32.
