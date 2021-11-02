Conference champions Eastside and Fairfield led the All-Northeast Corner Conference football teams, chosen by conference coaches.
The Blazers had 11 first-teams in the Small Division and Fairfield had nine to lead the Big Division. Churubusco had seven in the Small Division and Garrett had seven in the Big Division.
All-NECC Football
SMALL SCHOOL DIVISION
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Laban Davis, Eastside.
Running back — Will Hoover, Central Noble; Nick Nondorf, Churubusco.
Wide receiver/tight end — Gavin Wallace and Carsen Jacobs, Eastside; Preston Diffendarfer, Central Noble.
Offensive line — Kaleb Oliver, Churubusco; Isaac Clay, Central Noble; Isaiah Fuentes, Matt Jacobs and Dane Sebert, Eastside.
Kicker — Binyam Biddle.
At-large — Logan Brace, Fremont.
DEFENSE
Defensive line — Hunter Bianski, Churubusco; Bobby Davis and Brady Laub, Eastside; Hunter Allen, Prairie Heights.
Linebacker — Cullen Blake, Churubusco; Dax Holman, Eastside; Ashton Dunlap, Central Noble; Cam Hall, Prairie Heights.
Defensive back — Johnny Eck and Dylan Bredemeyer, Eastside; Logan Hawk, Central Noble.
Punter — Riley Buroff, Churubusco.
At-large — Kameron Rinker, Churubusco.
HONORABLE MENTION
OFFENSE
Running back — Jaden Daniels, Prairie Heights.
Wide receiver/tight end — Wyatt Claxton and Brogan Blue, Fremont.
Offensive line — Terran Wills, Fremont; Bailey Robison, Prairie Heights.
At-large — Tyler Shisler, Central Noble.
DEFENSE
Defensive line — Lane Norris, Central Noble; Trevor Fiechter, Eastside; Jacob Wagner, Fremont.
Linebacker — Weston Rinker, Churubusco; Kyler Bibee and Dakotia Reed, Eastside.
Defensive back — Sam Levitz, Prairie Heights.
BIG SCHOOL DIVISION
OFFENSE
FIRST TEAM
Quarterback — Carter Kitson, Fairfield.
Running back — Zack Beers, West Noble; John Estep, Fairfield.
Wide receiver/tight end — Braedon Helms, Fairfield; Trey Richards, Garrett; Mark Burlew, Lakeland.
Offensive line — Dayton Lockwood, Grant Thacker and Jensen Miller, Fairfield; Lucas Baker, West Noble; Jaxson Nodine, Garrett.
Kicker — Jullio Macias, West Noble.
At-large — Finley Hasselman, Angola.
DEFENSE
FIRST TEAM
Defensive line — Brandon Villafuerte, Angola; Jason Massaro, Fairfield; Jack O’Connor, Garrett; Quinlinn Raber, Lakeland.
Linebacker — Brock Berkey, Fairfield; Carson Harter and Mark William, Garrett; Carlos Espino, Lakeland; Braxton Pruitt, West Noble.
Defensive back — Cohen Custer, Fairfield; Owen Troyer, Lakeland; Kolby Knox, West Noble.
Punter — Aaden Lytle, Garrett.
At-large — Mathew William, Garrett.
HONORABLE MENTION
OFFENSE
Running back — Kham Malaivanh, Lakeland.
Wide receiver/tight end — Jalen Gonzales, West Noble; Christian Hess, Garrett.
Offensive line — Erik Reynolds, Garrett.
At-large — Robert Koskie, Garrett.
DEFENSE
Defensive line — Keegan Clark, West Noble.
Defensive back — Ethan Miller, Angola; Lukas Swager, Garrett.
Punter — Michael Slabaugh, Fairfield.
