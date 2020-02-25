Prep Gymnastics
Carter third in bars
WATERLOO — Eastside freshman Brielle Carter placed third in the uneven parallel bars during a meet with DeKalb and Wawasee at the CCC in Waterloo Feb. 18.
Carter had a score of 7.9 in the event, behind DeKalb’s Sarah Boyd (8.825) and Lauren Blythe (8.275).
Carter finished with an all-around score of 33.25. She was also fourth in the floor (9.25), fifth in the vault (8.75) and sixth in the beam (7.35).
Prep Jr. High Wrestling
Blazer wrestlers win three
BUTLER — Eastside’s junior high wrestling team defeated three opponents Feb. 17, defeating Angola 48-36, Fremont 60-36 and Churubusco 54-42.
The Blazers are 5-0 on the season.
Lane Snyder (85 pounds), Gage Spalding (150), Timmery Rutter (160) and Zach Davis (220, Hwt.) won all three matches.
Colin Warfield (80), Austyn Willibey (90), Linkin Carter (102), Connor Mack (110), Xavier Davis (140) and Joey Eck (195/220) won two matches each.
Ethan Fike (95), Jonas Richman (117), Aydian Davis (132) and Carlos Perez (175) won one match each.
Wyatt Cox, Carder Davis, Job Richman and Tommie Trenary won reserve matches.
Wrestlers take down Woodlan
WOODBURN — Eastside’s junior high wrestling team defeated Woodlan Feb. 18.
Braden Gerke (75 pounds), Colin Warfield (80), Lane Snyder (85), Austyn Willibey (90), Job Richman (95), Linkin Carter (102), Connor Mack (110), Jonas Richman (117), Sam Pittman (125), Xavier Davis (140), Gage Spalding (150), Timmery Rutter (160), Joey Eck (220) and Zach Davis (HWT) all won matches for the Blazers.
Trapper Trenary (75), Braden Gerke (80), Austyn Willibey (90), Kain Carter (95), Ethan Fike (95) and Bradon Greutman (140) all won reserve matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.