BUTLER — Two teams, two championships, one big team photo and one fire truck parade.
Eastside’s baseball and softball teams double-dipped Woodlan Monday in their respective championship games.
The softball team came from behind to win 5-3 for its first sectional title since 2016. Across the parking lot, the baseball team strung together 13 hits and Nick Snyder did the rest, tossing a no-hitter in a 11-1 six-inning victory.
The softball team is right back at it at 6 p.m. tonight against Westview in a single-game regional at Butler. The baseball team will play Fairfield at 10 a.m. (Central time) Saturday in the Whiting Regional at Oil City Stadium.
Eastside's baseball and softball teams also won sectional titles in 2000.
“It’s a neat day to be a Blazer,” Eastside baseball coach Aaron Willard said after his team won its game. The softball team joined the baseball team for an oversized celebratory photo.
Eastside 5, Woodlan 3
As it did last week in a semi-final win over Adams Central, Eastside’s softball team had to overcome some adversity in the championship game.
Woodlan (15-6) jumped on the hosts for two first-inning runs, with four straight batters reaching after two outs.
After Blazer pitcher Natalie Lower retired the first two batters she faced, Alyssa Harvey drew a walk and Austin Gaff drilled a double over the right fielder’s head. Gaff scored when Alivia Ulmer followed with an RBI single just past the infield. Avah Smith added an infield hit, but the Warriors would not score again.
The Blazers had runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings, but Gaff did her job — keeping the potent Eastside bats off-balance — allowing only a lead-off hit by Jayci Kitchen in the third.
In the first, Skyelar Kessler was hit by a pitch and stole second, but was left stranded. In the second, Grace Kreischer walked and Kaylee Kaufman was hit by a pitch. Kreischer was thrown out trying to advance on a wild pitch, but Cadence Gardner reached on a two-out error before the Woodlan center fielder made a running catch on Lilli Cline’s fly ball.
After Kitchen’s hit started the third, a bunt moved her to second, but right fielder Jade Lichty made a fine running catch on Faith McClain’s looper. The next batter popped up on the infield for the third out.
Eastside (25-1) got on the board in the third.
With one out, Kreischer walked and Kaufman was hit by a pitch. Gardner’s bunt moved both runners up before Cline and Kitchen walked, the latter coming with the bases loaded, forcing in Kreischer.
That spelled the end of the day for Gaff, but relief pitcher Libby Fisher got out of the inning with a line drive for the third out.
Woodlan got that run right back, again with two outs, in the fourth.
Fisher singled and courtesy runner Lillian Riley took second on a wild pitch. After a walk to pinch-hitter Alexa Metzger, Mya Jones lined a single through the infield to make it 3-1.
Faith McClain led off the Eastside fifth with a double and came around to score when Mataya Bireley reached on an error.
The Blazers grabbed their first lead in the sixth, stringing together four straight hits in the process.
Kitchen led off with a triple and scored on Kessler’s bunt single. Faith McClain drilled an 0-2 pitch over the fence in left-center to give her team a 5-3 lead.
In the Woodlan seventh, Lichty neatly dropped a single behind first base. With one out, Gaff walked and Ulmer hit into a force play, with Lichty retired at third. Smith singled into short left field to fill the bases.
Briana Roney lifted a pop fly just into the outfield grass but McClain made a running basket catch for the final out.
“We felt like the more times we go through the order, the more we were able to see the type of pitching,” Eastside coach Brennen Kitchen said. “(Woodlan) did a nice job of mixing their pitchers which kept us off-balance.
“Early in the game, we left a lot of runners on base,” he said. “That’s not really indicative of this team. We had a big inning in the sixth and luckily, we were able to hold on.”
Eastside 11, Woodlan 1
After a scoreless first, Eastside’s baseball team scored three times in the second and added four runs each in the fifth and sixth innings. Woodlan’s lone run came in the fifth inning.
Laithyn Cook, Hugh Henderson, Nick Snyder and Owen Willard had doubles for Eastside. Carsen Jacobs drove in three runs and Jace Mayberry knocked in a pair.
Snyder allowed just two walks and struck out six in recording the no-hitter.
In the Eastside second, Snyder doubled and scored on a Woodlan error. Later, Cook scored on Mayberry’s single. Mayberry crossed the plate on Henderson’s two-out double.
With one gone in the Eastside fifth, Jack Buchanan walked and pinch-runner Johnny Eck scored after singles by Snyder and Cook. Snyder scored on Jacobs’ single and Cook crossed the plate on a wild pitch. Jacobs came in on a sacrifice fly.
The Blazers (20-7) tacked on four more in the sixth, ending the game by the 10-run rule.
Willard doubled and scored on Buchanan’s two-out single. Cook was hit by a pitch between singles by Snyder and Jacobs. Buchanan and Snyder scored on Jacobs’ hit. Mayberry reached on an error that brought Cook home with the final run.
With one out in the Warrior fifth, Jacob Snyder was hit by a pitch. He stole second second and went to third on Dawson Lichty’s sacrifice bunt. Snyder later scored on a wild pitch.
Woodlan finished the season at 13-14.
“I’m proud of our seniors,” Eastside coach Aaron Willard said. “We’ve had some ups and downs. The last week of the season, we got beat three of four times.
“Nick got off to a little bit of a slow start (this year). He’d been out the last couple of years from to COVID and injuries, but he’s really found his groove over the last seven or eight starts.
“Up and down, I thought we put the ball in play hard and made (Woodlan) make plays.”
