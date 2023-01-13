BUTLER — Despite a 27-point win in Lakeland’s first trip to Eastside, Lakers coach Chris Keil didn’t expect anything easy in Wednesday’s Northeast Corner Conference Tournament quarterfinal.
In a hard-nosed, grinding, physical defensive battle, the Blazers kept the game up for grabs down to the final minute before Lakeland prevailed 33-29.
Ben Keil, who had twisted an ankle in the third quarter and missed much of the fourth, converted a one-and-one with 11.5 seconds left to give Lakeland (7-4) a four-point advantage and a return trip to Eastside for a semifinal game Friday.
“He returned and made some big free throws for us at the end,” Coach Keil said. “We beat them (58-31 on Dec. 16), but (Eastside) Coach (Ed) Bentley is a good game planner.
“They turned it over a ton the first time, but they didn’t turn it over as much tonight, and we didn’t hit as many shots.”
Nate Keil led the Lakers with 15 points and Tommy Curtis scored five. Santino Brewer led Eastside (5-6) with 11 points and Ryder Reed added six.
The Blazers forged a 16-13 halftime lead with the help of four threes, including two in a row by Reed to start the game. Lakeland then kept the hosts off the board for more than seven minutes to start the second half, but still couldn’t get control.
A driving basket by Kyle Hartsough and a basket underneath by Nate Keil put Lakeland up 22-16 entering the final minute of the quarter, but Caeden Moughler scored inside for the Blazers, and Brewer earned two free throws after making a steal. He made both and the Lakers led just 22-20 at the turn for home.
“I wish I’d held the ball for the last shot of the quarter,” Coach Keil said. “We got it up to six, but then they weaseled a couple of possessions and got it back to two.”
Lakeland again slipped ahead by six on a three by Nate Keil which made it 27-21 at the 4:20 mark, but the Blazers found success with Brewer taking the ball at the Lakers. He scored twice and on the third time dished to Moughler for an easy hoop, trimming the margin to two.
Ben Keil fed Zeke Wachtman on an inbounds play to make it 31-27 with 1:11 left, but Brewer penetrated again and earned a two-shot foul rebounding his own miss. He made both again, and it was a two-point game with 34.9 seconds to go.
