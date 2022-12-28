KNIGHTSTOWN — There was the floor where Norman Dale set up folding chairs and made his team do ball-handling drills.
That was where the coach asked Ollie why he didn't play, and he said "I'm short and I'm not no good."
There were the gray wooden bleachers that are just barely out of bounds. There was the picture of the state champion Hickory Huskers as well as their championship banner.
On Tuesday, the scene straight out of the movie "Hoosiers" also included the girls basketball teams from Eastside and Garrett, who each got the chance to play a game in the Hoosier Gym, as it's now known.
The Blazers battled tough for a half with a strong Bellmont team before the Braves pulled away to a 67-37 win. Garrett held on against upset-minded Heritage for a 49-46 victory.
"It was a really cool experience growing up and watching the movie and then getting to play here," Garrett's Maddy Schenkel said. "It was really fun."
Eastside practiced in the old Butler Gym to get the right feel before watching the movie as a team the day before. Several of the Blazers saw it for the first time, including Kaylee Hertig.
"It was really cool," she said. "Last year we played in our old gym, and there's a history behind this, too.
"Yesterday we sat down and watched 'Hoosiers' and it was really cool to be in here. We're a small school, too, and it means a lot."
Teammate Grace Kreischer added, "It's just the history, knowing that a small school just like us made it to the big stuff. Being able to play here was an awesome experience."
Garrett's Bailey Kelham has been playing at the Hoosier Gym all through high school, but this time it was with a new set of teammates.
"It's really a tradition. I'm getting used to it," she said. "It's a huge opportunity. It's cool that this is a whole movie scene, and then to make it a tradition where we all come."
Kelham scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Railroaders (7-7), including the team's first 16 points of the game. She was also big at the end with a deflection to protect a one-point lead and two free throws to make it a three-point game with 19.5 seconds left.
Claire Bickel scored 19 points to lead Heritage (1-11), which called its last timeout with 11.4 seconds left. The Patriots frantically tried to get an open three, and tried to get it to Bickel on a cross-court pass, but Garrett's Brooklyn Jacobs was there to take it away as time ran out.
"That last play, Jacobs sticks with her girl even though it's on the other side of the floor," Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. "If Brooklyn doesn't listen and she's not in position, they get a wide open three to tie it. She was right there.
"You've got to credit Heritage. We couldn't stop them. We had no answer. We knew Bickel was their best player and she lights us up for 19. Once you let them get confidence they're hard to stop. We held them off but we could never build a lead."
Kelham had 23 of Garrett's 26 in the first half, and Schenkel scored all nine of her points in the second half, including a three-point play that put the Big Train ahead 37-31 in the final minute of the third quarter, and a three-pointer that made it 42-34 as the final stanza began, but Heritage fought back each time.
Kelsey Bergman hit a big basket inside to help Garrett to a four-point lead late, and had a good night on the glass with 13 rebounds.
"It's been a journey to try to get to know each other, but we're finally all clicking," Kelham said. "We know who's comfortable with what. To pull this one out was really big.
"The more we start to win and play more games, we'll have the confidence to trust each other to make the right pass, make the right play and knock down the big shot."
Eastside (10-3), which had a six-game win streak stopped, started slow and fell behind 11-3 in the first three minutes against Bellmont (12-1).
The Braves' trapping and pressure made the Blazers work for everything, but Eastside showed off some defense of its own, not allowing a field goal for a span of nearly seven minutes.
The problem was the Blazers couldn't cut into the lead enough during that stretch, trailing 28-20 at the half and briefly getting within six on a bucket by Hertig as the second half opened.
"We didn't start well in the first quarter," Eastside coach Mike Lortie said. "We gave them a lot of drives. The second quarter was pretty good for us. We were in good shape coming into halftime.
"Then it just fell apart in the second half. We didn't execute very well at both ends of the floor."
Eastside managed just three more field goals the rest of the way as Bellmont had 16 steals among the Blazers' 20 turnovers. The Braves put up 21 points in the third quarter and led 49-30 at the final stop.
Sydney Keane had 24 points and Hailey Cole added 11 for Bellmont. Paige Traxler topped Eastside with 17.
"That's a good team, a very good 3A school," Lortie said. "We put them on our schedule to make us better. The score doesn't show it, but I think they made us better. We've got to bounce back. We play again Friday and we'll be better for it."
