BUTLER — It was quite a night for Eastside senior Dax Holman.
Not only did he create several running lanes with his blocking, he made a couple of tackles and intercepted a pass, returning it 22 yards for a first-half score.
If that wasn’t enough, at halftime, he was crowned homecoming king to queen Grace Kreischer in Friday’s 54-12 win over Prairie Heights.
Carsen Jacobs ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns and completed 10-of-15 passes for 151 more to go with three TD passes.
Jacobs had scoring runs of 1, 3 and 26 yards. Dackotia Reed was on the receiving end of two of those TD passes, for 56 and 14 yards. Kolt Gerke caught the other one, covering 25 yards.
Briar Munsey had a touchdown run on the Blazers’ first possession of the third quarter. He finished with 89 yards rushing.
The Blazers moved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Northeast Corner Conference Small Division play.
Eastside got a piece of a punt on Prairie Heights’ first possession, starting near midfield. Jacobs broke loose for a 43-yard run on his team’s first scrimmage play and later scored from the 1. Binyam Biddle’s kick made it 7-0 with 8 minutes, 13 seconds left in the first.
The Panthers went three-and-out on their next possession, but Matthew Roberts intercepted a Jacobs pass. That led to the visitors’ first score of the game.
Freshman quarterback Machael Armstrong completed seven first-half passes and 8-of-22 for the game, finishing with 169 yards. He threw for touchdowns for the Panthers (1-5 overall, 0-3 in NECC Small).
Armstrong’s first TD pass went for 7 yards to Roberts after Eastside’s first score. The second was a 90-yard pass over the middle to Jaden Daniels midway through the second quarter. The conversion attempts failed, including a blocked kick after the second score.
The Blazers bounced back with two more scores by Jacobs in the second quarter. Following the Panthers’ second score, Jacobs found Reed all by himself behind the visitors’ secondary for their first TD pass.
Eastside led 47-12 at halftime. The second half was played under a running clock due to the 35-point margin.
The Blazers amassed 484 yards of total offense, with 323 yards coming on the ground. Prairie Heights finished with 216 yards of total offense.
Eastside blocked two punts and an extra point on special teams.
Prairie Heights hosts Bremen Friday. Eastside hosts Fremont in another NECC Small game.
