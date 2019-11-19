Eastside 45, Blackhawk 32
Eastside
Slvn.Kessler 5 0 2-3 12, Rieke 0 5 0-3 15, Sklr.Kessler 2 1 2-4 9, Graber 0 0 0-0 0, King 3 0 0-0 6, Richards 1 0 1-2 3, Liberty 0 0 0-0 0, Baker 0 0 0-0 0.
Totals 11 6 5-12 45.
Blackhawk
Helmuth 0 2 3-4 9, Kline 1 0 2-4 4, H.VanderDussen 2 1 0-0 7, Stayton 0 0 0-0 0, A.VanderDussen 1 0 0-1 2, R.Miller 1 0 2-2 4, E.Plant 0 0 0-0 0, S.Miller 1 0 4-6 6.
Totals 6 3 11-19 32.
Eastside 7 10 15 13 — 45
Blackhawk 8 9 8 7 — 32
Three-point field goals — Rieke 5, Skyelar Kessler 1 Helmuth 2, H.VanderDussen 1. Total fouls — Eastside 17, Blackhawk 14.
Eastside 36, Fremont 32
Eastside
Slvn.Kessler 5 1 6-10 19, Rieke 2 1 1-3 8, Sklr.Kessler 0 0 0-0 0, Graber 0 0 0-1 0, King 1 0 3-8 5, Richards 0 0 2-2 2, Liberty 0 0 0-0 0, Baker 1 0 0-1 2.
Totals 9 2 12-25 36.
Fremont
Rhonehouse 0 2 2-3 8, Guthrie 0 1 2-2 5, Cress 0 1 0-0 3, Applegate 0 0 0-0 0, Kuhn 3 0 1-4 7, Foulk 2 0 1-5 5, Dornbush 0 0 0-0 0, Berlew 0 0 0-0 0, Beeman 2 0 0-0 4.
Totals 7 4 6-14 32.
Eastside 5 12 4 15 — 36
Fremont 9 2 4 17 — 32
Three-point field goals — Sullivan Kessler 1, Rieke 1 Rhonehouse 2, Cress 1, Guthrie 1. Fouled out — Rhonehouse, Guthrie, Cress. Total fouls — Eastside 16, Fremont 25.
