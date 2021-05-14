ANGOLA – The Angola power trio of Macomber, Sauter and Steury began to put on a show in the postseason to lead the Hornet boys track and field team to a Northeast Corner Conference Meet championship Friday behind Angola Middle School.
Senior Tim Macomber won the discus in 159 feet, 3 inches and the shot put in 53-8. Senior Garrett Sauter won both hurdles events, finishing the 300-meter intermediates in 40.80 seconds and crossing the tape in the 110 highs in 14.80 seconds.
Junior standout Izaiah Steury won the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 16.41 seconds and was first in the 3,200 in 9:29.59. He even ran down passed three opponents in his 800-meter anchor leg to give the Hornets the victory in the 4-by-800 relay. That team finished in 8:27.25 and also included freshmen Sam Yarnelle, Griffin Michael and Aidan Shannon.
The Hornets scored multiple boys in all but two individual events. They got a surprise from sophomore Alex Meyer, who won the long jump (21-8) and was second in the high jump. He practices field events couple of times a week and splits time with volleyball.
Churubusco was second and West Noble was third. More on the meet as well as results will be online at kpcnews.com and in Sunday’s edition.
All the area NECC teams will be in the East Noble Sectional on Thursday except for Churubusco. The Eagles will be in the Fort Wayne North Side Sectional Thursday.
