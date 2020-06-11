BUTLER — As you see her warm, easy smile and listen to her talk, it’s not hard to understand why people are drawn to Eastside graduate Jessi Gerke.
That theme was shared by past and future coaches alike Monday as Gerke signed letters of intent to play volleyball and run track at Huntington University.
Gerke, daughter of Luke and Tina Gerke, will study general business initially. “I either want to pursue a career in teaching or in some aspect of a nonprofit organization,” she added.
Her mother operates a nonprofit missions group, Rebel Ministries, traveling with young adults to destinations around the globe. “I grew up doing that. I grew up going to places like Africa and Jamaica, seeing other communities and other cultures and just falling in love giving back to kids,” Gerke said.
“That’s what led me to the nonprofit side,” she added. “While I was there, I coached a volleyball team in Jamaica for a vacation Bible school. That’s how I fell in love with teaching. I haven’t decided which way I want to go yet.
“Anybody can do it if you want to,” Gerke explained. “It’s not affiliated with any church; it’s 100% on our own so that anybody can do it. You don’t have to go to this church in order to go serve. You can be from any church if you want to serve or you don’t have to go to church.”
While Eastside track coach Trisha Hill didn’t have much time to work with her due to the track season — all spring sports throughout the state were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — it was enough for Gerke to make a positive impression.
“Jessi was very dedicated and devoted to her training,” Hill said. “She was willing to do anything you asked her to do. She was going to bring a lot to the track team as she was the only pole vaulter we had for girls.
“Her personality’s amazing,” Hill continued. “She’s trainable and coachable.”
Second-year Huntington volleyball coach Kelsey Herber, an Auburn native who played high school volleyball at Lakewood Park, has known the Gerke family for several years.
Herber played volleyball and graduated from Huntington in 2016, and completed her graduate counseling degree. She works in admissions and served three years as an assistant before becoming head coach in 2019.
“When you meet Jessi, it does not take long to realize what an inspiration she is as a human being,” Herber said. “I’ve known their family for quite some time now, and her mom, Tina, was somebody who really poured into my life when I was in high school and was a mentor to me.
“I just think that it’s really neat that it’s kind of come back full circle, and now I have the opportunity to invest in her daughter,” she continued.
“I believe that’s the most important part of my job, investing in my players and walking alongside them, not only on the court but in life. I’m thrilled to have that opportunity.”
While he had just one season to work with Gerke, Eastside volleyball coach Kent Mitchell said it was easy to see her leadership abilities.
“When you’re coming in as the new guy, you’re trying to figure out everything, and she was just so helpful,” Mitchell said. “She just has a God-given personality that is just so charming.
“Kids just seem to be so drawn to her and her personality,” he said. “I just think that is so special about her.
“I honestly feel, and we talked about this several times, about her possibly someday being a coach,” Mitchell continued. “She really has the patience. She’s a born teacher, and honestly, she was helping other kids learn how to set because I couldn’t be on every court. I’d show her, ‘This is what I want done,’ and she’d teach them.
“She’s just a good kid. It’s good to see you kids go on and have the opportunity to play in college.”
As a senior, Gerke participated in Eastside’s cadet teaching program, working with students at Butler Elementary School. “At the high school, I had so many good teachers that poured into me that I loved and that I could see myself being a teacher because of them,” she said.
“I would love being a coach at some point in my life,” Gerke added. “Coach Kent has talked with me about coming back and being on his staff or if things pan out at Huntington, maybe Kelsey would bring me onto her staff.
“I would love to do lots of things in my life,” she continued, as her smile widens. “I wouldn’t be who I am or the player I am without my teachers, my coaches, my friends and my teammates.
“This community has blessed me so much, and I wouldn’t be who I am without this school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.