BUTLER — Eastside's reserve girls basketball team won its own tournament Monday, defeating Garrett and Fremont.
The tournament was originally slated to take place Saturday, Jan. 18, but was postponed due to inclement weather.
The reserve Blazers defeated Garrett 32-20 in the first game.
Eastside trailed 11-6 after a quarter, but held Garrett to just nine points the rest of the way. The Blazers led 17-14 at halftime and 24-16 after three quarters of play.
Mataya Bireley and Cadence Gardner scored eight points each to pace Eastside. Grace Kreischer and Whittney Pfefferkorn scored four points each.
Brittney Geiger, Kaylie Hertig, McKenna Hoffelder and Ava Paddock had two points each.
Garrett was led by Madi Malcolm, who scored 10 points.
In the championship game, the reserve Blazers led Fremont 12-2 after a quarter and never looked back on the way to a 53-19 win.
Eastside's lead grew to 29-11 by halftime and 47-13 after three quarters.
Geiger led the Blazers with 14 points. Kreischer had nine points and Bireley chipped in with eight.
Pfefferkorn scored six points, Gardner added five and Bireley scored four.
Cayla Whitman scored three points while Hertig and Paddock scored two each.
Eastside's reserve team, coached by former player Kaci (Shook) Yoder, are now 17-1 for the season.
