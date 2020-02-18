Prep Gymnastics
Carter competes at Lakeland
LAGRANGE — Eastside freshman Brielle Carter placed in several events during a Feb. 10 gymnastics meet with DeKalb, East Noble and Lakeland at LaGrange.
Carter competes as an individual representing Eastside, accounting for a score of 32.825.
She tied for third in the floor exercise with a score of 8.95. She was fourth in the uneven parallel bars at 7.825.
Carter was sixth in the vault with a score of 8.45. She had a score of 7.6 in the beam but did not place.
She was fifth in the all-around — combining her scores of the four events.
Prep Boys Basketball
Old Gym game rescheduled
BUTLER — With Adams Central winning the girls basketball sectional and playing in the regional this past weekend, the Feb. 15 game in the old Butler High School gymnasium has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The reserve game will tip off at 6 p.m.
Junior High Wrestling
Eastside opens season with win over Lakeland
BUTLER — Eastside’s junior high wrestling team opened its season with a 66-24 win over Lakeland at Butler Feb. 10.
Varsity winners were Colin Warfield (75 pounds), Lane Snyder (80), Austyn Willibey (85), Connor Pask (90), Ethan Fike (95), Linkin Carter (102), Connor Mack (110), Aydian Davis (132), Bradon Greutman (140), Gage Spalding (150), Joey Eck (220) and Zach Davis (HWT).
Winners of reserve matches were Wyatt Cox (75), Trapper Trenary (75), Braden Gerke (80), Tommie Trenary (85), Bryan Cuenca (90), Job Richman (95), Kain Carter (95), Connor Mack (102) and James Hartleroad (220).
Blazers defeat Maple Creek
BUTLER — Eastside’s junior high wrestling team was a 57-24 winner over Maple Creek Wednesday.
Lane Snyder (85 pounds), Job Richman (95), Linkin Carter (102), Conner Mack (110), Jonas Richman (117), Sam Pittman (125), Timmery Rutter (150), Gage Spalding (160), Joey Eck (196) and Zach Davis (220) were winners for the Blazers.
Softball
Open gyms begin March 1
BUTLER — Eastside softball coach Emily Sell and staff will conduct open gyms in the old Butler High School gymnasium on Sundays, from March 1 to March 29.
Times are 4-5:30 p.m. These sessions are open to all girls in minor and major leagues throughout DeKalb County.
For more information, contact Emily Sell at (419) 786-8732 or Mike Hartman at (260) 908-0109.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.