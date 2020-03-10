EMMA — This third time didn’t have the charm Eastside’s boys basketball team desired.
Facing the Central Noble Cougars for the third time this season, the Blazers were hopeful the old adage that it’s hard to beat a team three times in a season held true.
With the way Cougar sophomore Connor Essegian shot the ball in the second quarter, there was little hope the Blazers would be able to find a way to get their 10th win of the season.
Essegian hit five of six shots in the second — including four three-pointers — on the way to 23 points and a 61-40 win over Eastside in Class 2A sectional play Wednesday at Westview.
The eighth-ranked Cougars led 18-11 after a quarter. Essegian tallied 14 in the second — including 11 straight — as Central Noble embarked on a 12-2 run in the final 2 minutes, 30 seconds of the half to pull away, 38-19.
“He got hot in the second quarter,” Cougar coach John Bodey said. “That makes coaching and the game a lot easier when he’s going like that.
“It’s tough to beat a team three times in one season,” he added. “They’re a young team. They’re well-coached and they play hard.”
Eastside bowed out at 9-14.
“This last month, we’ve come so far,” Eastside coach Ryan Abbott said. “Unfortunately, the first half, we kind of went backwards a little bit to the way we did things in January and not the way we did things in February.
“Big picture, as much as we’ve improved this last month, we wanted to practice tomorrow,” he said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that we’ve got guys on the bus right now and a coaching staff that wants to put our brains together. It’s good to want more.”
The Blazers scored first on Nick Snyder’s bucket in the paint 40 seconds into the contest. The Cougars answered with a three-point barrage by Myles Smith, Sawyer Yoder, Essegian and Ryan Schroeder in the first five minutes for a 12-7 lead.
Essegian scored his team’s first 11 points of the second. His three from the left side of the key, coming with 2:30 left in the half, extended the Cougars’ lead to 29-17.
Central Noble turned two steals into points on the scoreboard, first on a theft by Smith and later on a steal and score by Austin Kugler.
The Cougars ended the half on a 12-0 run, appropriately ended on an Essegian three at the buzzer, for a 38-19 lead.
The margin was never closer than 14 the rest of the way.
Yoder finished with 14 points for Central Noble. Schroeder had nine points and Smith added eight.
Logan Fry led Eastside with 12 points. Gabe Trevino added 10.
It was the final game for Blazer seniors Noah Johnson and Gavin Pfefferkorn. Pfefferkorn missed the last three games, but dressed for Wednesday’s game, checking in late before Abbott substituted for him.
“It’s unfortunate that Pfeff had to finish the year being injured and sitting the bench. You never want to see a senior with that,” Abbott said. “Noah’s toughness just to keep going — the middle of the year was really difficult for him individually — just what composure he showed. That will pay off in the long-term.
“I’m proud of our guys, our two seniors, our two juniors and a bunch of sophomores that got great experience,” the Blazer coach said. “We kept wanting to build, and build, and build, and become a better basketball team.
“I’m proud of the way our guys competed, especially the last month,” Abbott said. “We really became a team in February. I’m really proud of the way we do things.”
Double Dribbles
This was the sixth sectional meeting between the two schools. The teams have split those meetings, with Central Noble winning both times at Westview and once at Garrett. Eastside is 3-1 against the Cougars at Garrett.
The Blazers lead the all-time series 37-19, but the Cougars have won five straight.
The Westview field featured three teams ranked in the top 10 of Class 2A. Along with Central Noble at no. 8, Westview entered the tournament ranked fourth and Prairie Heights was ninth. Churubusco was 17th entering the tournament.
