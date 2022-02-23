BUTLER — When Eastside picked up North Side as a late-season schedule replacement, it knew there would need to be some adjustments.
What the Blazers couldn’t control was the roster that the Legends brought to Butler since the game was added as a replacement for Adams Central.
Last Tuesday, North Side and Northrop were involved in a bench-clearing incident that resulted in the cancellation of that game. North Side’s games scheduled for Friday and Saturday were also canceled.
When the Legends came to Butler Wednesday, only three of their regular varsity players were in the lineup. Still, they came to play. The Blazers led only 32-26 at halftime before pulling away in the second half for a 65-44 win.
The bulk of North Side’s points came from two of those regulars. Junior Jordan Green had 19 points and senior Ryan Collins chipped in with 16. The rest of their roster featured players from their reserve team.
“They’re 4A North Side. They’ve got a whole JV team that would be starting on most teams in our conference,” Eastside coach Ed Bentley said afterwards.
“We didn’t know who was coming into this game. Collins and Green are a big proportion of their shots, so they had their two main guys who are scorers.
“We had a little bit of a passionate talk at halftime about responsibility and helping each other. Those are two tough dudes to handle. Other guys have to help.
“I was pleased with our recovery after halftime. We did what we had to do; we took care of the ball a little better.”
Gabe Trevino led Eastside with 20 points. Logan Fry had 18 and Owen Willard added 14 for the hosts, who improved to 22-1 in all games.
Trevino’s total gives him 1,080 points, moving past Charlie Ross for second place. Trevino needs 11 points to pass all-time scoring leader Craig Lake.
Collins and Green accounted for all of the Legends’ first-quarter points while Eastside led 17-11 after eight minutes.
In the second, Hugh Henderson’s three gave the hosts a 26-15 lead, but Collins ran off eight straight for the Legends. A Javion Davenport free throw had North Side within six with 2:42 left in the half.
After making some defensive adjustments at halftime, Eastside ran off the first 13 points of the third and the lead swelled to 45-26. North Side didn’t score until Green sank two free throws with 2:52 left in the quarter.
The Blazers led by 17 with eight minutes to play. It was never closer than that the rest of the way.
Friday, Eastside has a chance to complete a perfect run through the conference as Churubusco comes to town to close out the regular season.
“I was on the flip side of that last year (Bentley coached Westview in the 2020-2021 season), 10-0 and Fremont, who was pretty good last year, beat us on a last-second deal” in overtime.
“You’ve got to bring it every day,” Bentley added. “This is another legacy list item.”
Eastside won the reserve game 46-28. Kyle Yoder had 15 points and Loden Johnson added 10 for the Blazers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.