Boys Basketball
Edgerton game gets new date
EDGERTON, Ohio — With both Edgerton and Eastside’s football teams having extended playoff seasons, the varsity and reserve boys basketball games have been rescheduled to take place Monday, Feb. 3 at Edgerton.
The reserve game will start at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity contest.
The games were originally scheduled to be played Friday, Nov. 29. Eastside’s season now begins Saturday, Nov. 30 at DeKalb.
Sports collectibles
Card show set for Nov. 30
COLDWATER, Mich. — A card and collectibles show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at Quality Inn (formerly Comfort Inn), at 1000 Orleans Blvd., exit 13 off I-69 in Coldwater, Michigan.
Dealers from Indiana, Ohio and Michigan will be present buying, selling and trading sports and non-sports cards and collectibles.
There is no admission charge and the public is invited to attend. Attendees are invited to bring in items for appraisal.
For more information, contact Brian Mayne at 824-4867, by email at mcscards@icloud.com or on Facebook at MCS Cards.
