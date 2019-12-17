Tuesday, Dec. 17
4:45 p.m. Reserve boys basketball with Lakewood Park, here.
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball at Fremont.
6 p.m. Varsity girls basketball with Lakewood Park, here.
7:30 p.m. Varsity boys basketball with Lakewood Park, here.
Thursday, Dec. 19
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball with Churubusco, here.
6:30 p.m. Varsity and reserve wrestling with Woodlan, here.
Friday, Dec. 20
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball at Lakeland.
Saturday, Dec. 21
8:30 a.m. Varsity wrestling at Carroll Super Dual.
1 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Hicksville, Ohio, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Lakeland, here.
Monday, Dec. 23
6 p.m. Reserve girls basketball at Edon, Ohio.
Friday, Dec. 27
9 a.m. Varsity wrestling at Tri-State Border Wars, Defiance, Ohio.
Saturday, Dec. 28
9 a.m. Varsity wrestling at Tri-State Border Wars, Defiance, Ohio.
10 a.m. Varsity girls basketball at South Adams tournament, Berne.
Friday, Jan. 3
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball at West Noble.
Saturday, Jan. 4
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball at Heritage.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball with Central Noble, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball at DeKalb.
6:30 p.m. Varsity wrestling with Fremont, here.
