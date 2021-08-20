DeKalb County boys cross country teams have some strong runners returning and good numbers to work with, which should make this season interesting.
DeKalb
The Barons lost just one senior, and have some freshmen who are ready to vie for varsity positions to go with most of last year’s lineup.
The team peaked at the right time a year ago.
“At the end of the season, all of the boys were in the low 17s,” coach Josh Maple said. “Maybe we’ll start out where we finished last year, but their goal is to be in the high 16s and improve this year, and they’ve really been training hard. As a team we can be better than we’ve been the last few years.”
Senior Carter Van Gessel, junior Landon Knowles, and sophomores Will Haupert and Matthias Hefty were all KPC Media Group All-Area choices last year. Jaren McIntire, Vincent Worden and Travers Mason will be in the mix as well.
“They’re really motivated to improve their finishes in the postseason meets, conference, sectional and regional,” Maple said.
Garrett
Five of last season’s top seven return, creating optimism for coach Jim Petre and the Railroaders.
Senior Tanner McMain, a KPC Media Group All-Area pick and an individual semi-state qualifier, leads that group. McMain was also first-team All-NECC.
Sophomores Luke Coffman and Gavin Weller are back after strong freshman seasons. Coffman earned first-team All-NECC honors and Weller was honorable mention.
Landon Davis, Tyler Gater and Keegan Angel also return.
Nate Presswood leads the newcomers for this year. Also joining the team are Malachi Malcolm, Holden Bowser, Connor Brown and Parker Reed.
“The boys team will be strong. We return five of the top seven and with the new additions it will be fun to watch this team,” Petre said.
Lakewood Park
The Panthers will have a young group this season with only one senior, but have six letterwinners returning.
That group includes junior Braeson Kruse, who was 55th and ran No. 2 for the team at sectional. Juniors Jeremy Elwood and Caden Osborn are also back along with sophomores Jackson VandeVelde and Anthony Mansojer.
Also looking to contribute are senior Mark Frisby, junior Titus Shievely and sophomores Stephen Harvey and Connor Rasnick.
“They are training hard, working to better themselves and their team,” fourth-year coach Jon Elwood said.
Eastside
Trisha Hill has five runners to work with in her first season, led by one returning letterwinner, sophomore Alex Diaz (51st at sectional last year). Senior Marcus Diaz and junior Binyam Biddle are also expected to contribute along with sophomores Jadin Seiler and Seth Firestine.
“I’ve already met my first goal this season by increasing our team numbers,” Hill said. “My main focus is to build a competitive team, show improvement as the season progresses and provide the athletes with the tools they need to become stronger runners.”
Hamilton
Hamilton has six runners to work with for second-year coach Garry May this season.
Junior Kenny Schiek led the Marines at sectional last year by placing 42nd. Senior Chase Hill is also a returning letterwinner.
The Marines also have four freshmen: Jagger Hurraw, Harry Richter, Caleb McMullen and Clayton Spaw.
“We’re excited to start another season at Hamilton,” May said. “Our program is moving in an upward direction where we can compete with some of the best runners and teams in the state.
“Last season allowed us to get acclimated together through some challenging times. This season, we hope to build upon our experiences and move the notch on the bar a little higher.”
