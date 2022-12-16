BUTLER – Lakeland’s boys basketball team didn’t wait for an invitation.
The visiting Lakers feasted on 13 first-half turnovers by Eastside and scored several offensive rebound buckets on the way to a 58-31 win over the Blazers Friday.
Lakeland improved to 4-2 in all games and 2-1 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
Eastside fell to 3-3 overall and 0-2 in the NECC.
Lakeland got 13 points from senior Christian Troyer. Junior Nate Keil picked up 12 and senior Tommy Curtis added 11.
The hosts got on the board first when Clayton Minnick scored just 15 seconds after the opening tip, but it was all Lakeland after that.
Curtis and Troyer got second-chance buckets, and later, Troyer stole the ball and scored. After another Eastside turnover, Zeke Wachtman scored inside for an 8-2 lead with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first.
Lakeland led 17-5 after a quarter but showed no signs of letting up.
Keil connected for his team’s first five points of the second. Later, Ben Keil, Kyle Hartsough and Troyer got in on the act. The visitors led 28-12 at the break.
Eastside’s Caeden Moughler completed a three-point play at the 6:46 mark to open the third quarter scoring.
Lakeland ran off the next 10 points, including threes from Nate Keil and Troyer, to extend its lead to 40-15. Eastside wouldn’t score again until Minnick’s three with 1:34 left in the quarter.
Brady Lehman led the Blazers with 10 points. Moughler finished with eight and Minnick had seven.
Both teams have home games Tuesday. Lakeland hosts Westview in another NECC tilt while Eastside hosts Edon, Ohio.
Lakeland won the reserve game 61-38.
Levi Cook led the reserve Lakers with 12 points and Myles Edwards had 10. Connor Abplanalp led Eastside with 15.
