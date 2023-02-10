GARRETT — Friday’s cross-county battle between Garrett and Eastside was dictated by defensive runs and stops.
Whoever got the last one was probably going to win.
Garrett led by as many as eight points in the second quarter. Eastside used full-court pressure to force eight Railroader turnovers in the third in taking a 24-14 lead.
In the fourth, it was the Railroaders’ turn to crank up the pressure, running off 13 straight to grab a 27-24 advantage.
Santino Brewer was a big factor in the closing minutes for the visitors.
With 2:43 left in regulation, he scored and drew the foul, completing the three-point play to draw Eastside even at 27-all.
On Garrett’s next possession, he swiped the ball near half-court and drove for the lay-up, scoring with 1:17 to go, for a 29-27 lead.
After a Garrett turnover, Brewer was fouled with 33.7 seconds left, making the front end of a bonus.
The Railroaders gathered the rebound, ran the clock down to 15.4 seconds and called timeout to set up a final play.
Garrett got the ball to Drayton Myers for an attempted tying three to the right side of the key, but his shot was off the mark and Eastside grabbed the rebound with 0.5 seconds left. Ryder Reed made a free throw to provide the final score.
Myers had given Garrett (4-15 overall) the early advantage, hitting three three-pointers in the opening half, the last coming with 6 minutes, 2 seconds left in the half that made it 12-4 Railroaders.
Myers connected for two threes in the first, giving the hosts a 6-4 lead after eight minutes.
Eastside (7-11) got three points from Brady Lehman — a free throw and later a driving layup — to pull within 12-9. Garrett’s Tyler Gater scored after a Blazer turnover to make it 14-9.
The Blazers’ Clayton Minnick scored the last five points of the half, including a three coming off a screen with 3.6 seconds left that tied the score 14-all at the break.
Brewer got the first two buckets for either team in the third, but it was a 25-second flurry later in the quarter that put the visitors in front.
Turning to full-court pressure, Minnick stole the ball and scored with 1:49 left in the third. On the immediate inbounds play, Brewer swiped the ball and scored. Later, Eastside’s Reed took the ball away and made a layup that put the visitors up 24-14.
In the fourth, Garrett turned the tables.
A half-court trap resulted in Eastside turning the ball over on three straight possessions. Parker Reed scored on a driving layup and later sank a pair of free throws as Garrett cut the deficit to 24-21.
The Blazers continued to be bitten by the turnover bug and the Railroaders were right there to take advantage.
Kyle Smith sank a pair of free throws after one miscue, Parker Reed got a runner to drop after another, and Myers followed after yet one more, giving Garrett a 27-24 lead with 3:51 to play.
After Brewer’s tying three-point play, each team had chances within the paint. At one end, Eastside missed three shots, all within five feet of the bucket. At the other, Garrett couldn’t convert on two chances.
Brewer finished with 16 points to lead all scorers. Myers led Garrett with 11.
Garrett won the reserve game 45-33.
The Blazers are back in action tonight at Adams Central. Garrett hosts Churubusco Tuesday.
