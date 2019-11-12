Eastside 41, Adams Central 39 Adams Central Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl Black g 2-6 2-4 6 2 1 2 Van De Weg g 2-2 0-4 4 6 0 1 Dietsch g 3-7 1-2 8 5 2 4 Bebout f 4-6 0-0 10 2 2 1 Holley f 4-9 0-0 8 6 2 0 McClure 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 Dalrymple 1-6 0-0 3 2 0 0
Totals 16-36 3-10 39 23 7 8 Eastside Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl Slvn.Ksslr g 2-8 1-4 7 7 2 1 Rieke g 1-5 0-0 3 2 2 2 Skye.Ksslr g 0-3 0-0 0 2 2 0 Graber f 2-4 0-0 4 4 2 1 King c 8-9 1-2 17 5 0 1 Richards 2-6 0-0 5 0 0 1 Liberty 1-3 0-0 2 1 1 1 Baker 1-4 1-2 3 3 3 0
Totals 17-42 3-8 41 24 12 7 Adams Central 14 2 10 13 — 39 Eastside 9 10 11 8 — 41 Three-point shooting — Adams Central 4-13 (Bebout 2-3, Dietsch 1-3, Dalrymple 1-4, Black 0-1, Holley 0-2), Eastside 4-15 (Sullivan Kessler 2-5, Richards 1-4, Rieke 1-4, Baker 0-1, Graber 0-1). Team rebounds — Adams Central 0, Eastside 2. Technical foul — Adams Central bench. Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Adams Central 15, Eastside 12. Turnovers — Adams Central 15, Eastside 20.
