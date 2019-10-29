FORT WAYNE — One cross country team and three individuals will get to compete for one more weekend.
The West Noble boys placed fourth at the New Haven Semi-State at The Plex at Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday to advance to this Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals in Terre Haute.
Angola’s Izaiah Steury, Westview’s Spencer Carpenter and DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett also advanced to the state finals as individuals.
Unfortunately, Eastside’s Gezahagne Biddle wasn’t able to advance.
Biddle, a senior, finished 58th overall with a time of 16 minutes, 57.1 seconds in Saturday’s race.
The Chargers withstood the rain and wet conditions to finish fourth with 163 points behind semi-state champion Concordia, which finished with an astounding 49 points.
The Cadets put their top five runners in the top 22, led by individual semi-state champion Reece Gibson at 15:34.3.
Homestead finished second, followed by Fishers in third. Columbia City and Hamilton Southeastern also advanced as teams.
Colten Cripe led West Noble with a 17th-place finish in a time of 16:03.7. Nathan Mast came in 31st in 16:26.9, Abraham Longoria placed 39th in 16:31.2 and Cameron Dupuy and Grant Flora finished 60th and 61st, respectively. All five Chargers ran their personal best in Saturday’s race on a soggy course.
It’s the third consecutive season the Chargers will compete in the state finals.
The Westview boys placed ninth as a team, but their leader all season in Spencer Carpenter advanced to the state finals after he finished in fifth place with a time of 15:52.
Steury ran with the lead pack for the majority of the race and finished in third place with a time of 15:39 for his second trip to state.
Lakeland’s Lucas Begly (16:34.0) finished in 40th, East Noble’s Austin Liepe (16:46.0) came in 47th.
Bennett is the lone area runner to advance to state on the girls side. The Baron freshman was the last individual to qualify with her 20th-place finish. She finished with a time of 19:04.6, and her team finished in 14th with 382 points. Riley Winebrenner finished in 44th for DeKalb.
Carroll won the team title with only 50 points as their top five runners finished in the top 16. Bishop Dwenger’s Erin Strzelecki was the individual champion in a time of 17:29.4.
Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong finished in 48th, Angola’s Gracynn Hinkley came in 57th and her teammate Taylor Clemens crossed in 80th. West Noble’s Yarency Murillo-Rivera placed 79th.
