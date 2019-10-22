Junior High Football
Blazers wrap up NECC title
BUTLER — Eastside’s eighth-grade football team wrapped up the Northeast Corner Conference championship with a 26-14 win over Central Noble Oct. 15.
The win gives Eastside a 6-0 record for the season and a 3-0 mark in Small School Division play. The Blazers previously defeated Churubusco 34-6 and Prairie Heights 50-0. Fremont did not have enough players to field an eighth-grade team.
In cross-division games, the Blazers defeated Lakeland 37-18, West Noble 18-8 and Garrett 38-18.
Angola won the Big School Division with a 4-0 record and improved to 7-0. Eastside and Angola are scheduled to play tonight, Oct. 22.
Eastside’s seventh-grade team is 1-6 overall and 1-3 in games played through Oct. 15. The Blazers defeated Prairie Heights 12-0 in NECC Small Division play on Oct. 1.
The seventh-grade team lost divisional games to Churubusco (40-28), to Fremont (38-14) and to Central Noble (14-6). The Blazers also lost cross-division games to Lakeland (22-0), West Noble (32-13) and to Garrett (32-0).
Garrett won the Big School Division with a 3-1 record and is 6-2 this season with one game to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.