DUNLAP — Angola qualified three individuals and three relay teams into championship finals while East Noble qualified one individual and three relay teams into the championship finals at Thursday’s Concord Boys Swimming Sectional Trials.
The top eight qualifiers in each event qualify for the championship finals, and placers 9-16 will swim in consolation finals today. The finals begin today at Concord High School at 1 p.m. The diving portion of the sectional will start at 9 a.m.
The Hornets set two school records in making championship finals.
One came at the start of the trials when they were second in the 200-yard medley relay in a record time of 1 minute, 44.52 seconds. Junior Ethan Sanders swam the backstroke leg, first, then freshman Isaac Sanders swan the breaststroke leg, junior Oliver Koch swam the butterfly leg and junior Aidan Shannon finished with the freestyle over the final 50 yards.
Isaac Sanders qualified fifth in the 100 breaststroke in an AHS boys record time of 1:03.79.
He just finished making the championship finals in the 50 freestyle, as he was ninth and two hundredths of a second behind eighth place finisher and championship qualifier Nate Cole from East Noble.
Ethan Sanders made the championship finals in both of his individual events, qualifying third in the 100 backstroke in 55.22 seconds and fourth in the 100 freestyle in 49.89.
The Hornets will also swim in championship finals in both freestyle relays Saturday, qualifying sixth in the 400 in 3:52.06 and seventh in the 200 in 1:44.43.
The freshman Cole set a new personal best of 23.48 seconds to finish eighth in the 50 free for the Knights and reach the championship final.
EN also made the championship final in all three relays. The best finish was fifth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:44.11 with the team of sophomore Dyllan Moses, freshman Will Arnold, Nate Cole and junior Hunter Cole. The Knights were sixth in the 200 medley relay in 1:51.03 with the same quartet, and eighth in the 200 free relay in 1:51.05 with the team of junior Gage Marzion, sophomore Ethan Jansen, freshman Boston Koons and junior Gianna Brown.
East Noble had 10 individuals qualify for consolation finals and had two alternates.
Consolation finalists are Hunter Cole in the 50 and 100 freestyles, Arnold in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley, Brown in the 200 and 500 freestyles, Moses in the 200 freestyle, Nate Cole in the 100 freestyle, Jansen in the 100 breaststroke and Koons in the 100 butterfly.
Angola had seven consolation finalists, led Newburg (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) and Cooper (100 backstroke, 200 individual medley) with two each. Kock qualified in the 100 butterfly, and Shannon qualified in the 100 breaststroke.
DeKalb sophomore Trenton Meyer and Fremont senior Gage Forrest each qualified for two consolation finals. Meyer was 12th in the 500 freestyle in 5:36.82 and 12th in the 200 IM in 2:17.23. Forrest was 14th in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.55 and 15th in the 50 freestyle in 24.99 seconds.
The Barons had two more consolation finalist in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams, who both placed ninth.
DeKalb has three alternates, Keagan Yarian in the 100 breaststroke (17th, 1:13.38) and 50 freestyle (18th, 26.08 seconds) and Gavin Richardson in the 100 backstroke (18th, 1:06.68).
Concord Sectional
Thursday’s trials results
200-yard medley relay – Elkhart (Kazmierczak, Byrd, Khamkueang, Sommer) 1:40.48, 2. Angola (E. Sanders, I. Sanders, O. Koch, A. Shannon) 1:44.52, 6. East Noble (N. Cole, Arnold, H. Cole, Moses) 1:51.03, 9. DeKalb (G. Richardson, K. Yarian, T. Meyer, Stuckey) 2:06.86.
200 freestyle – 1. Moser (Goshen) 1:47.33, 13. Newburg (A) 2:01.66, 15. Moses (EN) 2:04.75, 16. G. Brown (EN) 2:06.28, 22. G. Richardson (D) 2:17.16, 24. McNamara (EN) 2:46.92.
200 individual medley – 1. Stevenson (Concord) 1:55.14, 12. T. Meyer (D) 2:17.23, 13. Arnold (EN) 2:19.48, 14t. Cooper (A) 2:20.42, 18. Jansen (EN) 2:26.79.
50 freestyle – 1. Byrd (Elk) 21.08, 8. N. Cole (EN) 23.48, 9. I. Sanders (A) 23.50, 11. H. Cole (EN) 24.24, 15. Forrest (Fremont) 24.99, 17. J. Young (A) 26, 18. K. Yarian (D) 26.08, 20. Iranzo (A) 26.15, 23. Buss (Eastside) 27.11, 25. A. Willibey (ES) 29.57, 28. Walter (EN) 33.06.
100 butterfly – 1. Blystiv (Con) 54.56, 13. O. Koch (A) 1:01.65, 16. Koons (EN) 1:19.17.
100 freestyle – 1. S. Lehman (Northridge) 49.40, 4. E. Sanders (A) 49.89, 12. N. Cole (EN) 52.50, 13. H. Cole (EN) 52.60, 17. Moses (EN) 56.03, 20. Iranzo (A) 1:00.40, 22. Buss (ES) 1:01, 25. Michael (A) 1:05.32, 26. A. Willibey (ES) 1:12.89, 27. Stuckey (D) 1:14.31.
500 freestyle – 1. Brunner (Con) 4:51.55, 12. T. Meyer (D) 5:36.82, 13. Newburg (A) 5:45.58, 16. G. Brown (EN) 5:53.12, 18. J. Young (A) 5:54.45.
200 freestyle relay – 1. Elkhart (Sommer, Kazmierczak, Khamkueang, Byrd) 1:31, 7. Angola (A. Shannon, Cooper, J. Young, Newburg) 1:44.43, 8. East Noble (Gage Marzion, Jansen, Koons, G. Brown) 1:51.05, 9. DeKalb (Stuckey, G. Richardson, K. Yarian, T. Meyer) 1:53.22.
100 backstroke – 1. Harper (Wawasee) 54.09, 3. E. Sanders (A) 55.22, 13. Cooper (A) 1:03.03, 14. Forrest (Fre) 1:03.55, 18. G. Richardson (D) 1:06.68, 23. O. Koch (A) 1:14.76, 24. Gage Marzion (EN) 1:15.79, 26. McNamara (EN) 1:21.35, 27. Koons (EN) 1:23.20.
100 breaststroke – 1. Byrd (Elk) 56.98, 5. I. Sanders (A) 1:03.79, 13. Arnold (EN) 1:07.61, 15. A. Shannon (A) 1:09.07, 16. Jansen (EN) 1:13.11, 17. K. Yarian (D) 1:13.38, 24. Stuckey (D) 1:39.72, 25. Walter (EN) 1:55.41.
400 freestyle relay – 1. Concord (Delio, McDonald, Blystiv, Brunner) 3:28.62, 5. East Noble (Moses, Arnold, N. Cole, H. Cole) 3:44.11, 6. Angola (E. Sanders, Newburg, A. Shannon, I. Sanders) 3:52.06.
