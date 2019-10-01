Tuesday, Oct. 1
5 p.m. Junior high football at Prairie Heights.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at West Noble.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
5:30 p.m. Junior high cross country, NECC meet at West Noble.
Thursday, Oct. 3
5 p.m. Junior high soccer at Westview
5 p.m. Junior high volleyball at Angola.
Friday, Oct. 4
7 p.m. Varsity football at Fremont.
Saturday, Oct. 5
10 a.m. Varsity cross country, NECC meet at West Noble.
Sunday, Oct. 6
7 p.m. Volleyball sectional pairings to be announced.
Monday, Oct. 7
5 p.m. Prairie Heights and Bethany Christian in varsity soccer sectional at Bethany Christian.
7 p.m. Westview and Eastside in varsity soccer sectional at Bethany Christian.
5 p.m. Junior high soccer with Lakewood Park, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball with Angola, here.
6 p.m. Reserve football with Fremont, here.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
5 p.m. Junior high football at Fremont.
5 p.m. Junior high soccer with Central Noble, here.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
5 p.m. Varsity soccer sectional at Bethany Christian.
5 p.m. Junior high volleyball with East Noble, here.
Thursday, Oct. 10
5 p.m. Junior high volleyball with Fremont, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at Fremont.
Friday, Oct. 11
7 p.m. Varsity football with Central Noble, here.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Varsity soccer sectional championship at Bethany Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.