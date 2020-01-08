WATERLOO — Eastside’s defense was the story in Tuesday’s county girls basketball clash at DeKalb.
The Barons went more than 10 minutes with no field goals — including the whole second quarter — and could never seriously cut into the Blazers’ lead as Eastside prevailed 45-25.
The Blazers (13-2) had nine steals to contribute to DeKalb’s 16 turnovers, and also had seven different players make assists while spreading the wealth on offense. Sullivan Kessler had 12 points and Skyelar Kessler scored 11 to lead Eastside.
Addison Ruby scored nine points and Lillie Cone hit two threes for six points for DeKalb (2-14).
Eastside led just 7-6 after one quarter, but three times found Ally King for baskets inside to boost its offense. Skyelar Kessler and Taylor Richards hit threes as the Blazers held the Barons without a point over the final five minutes for the first half en route to a 21-9 halftime lead.
DeKalb tried to hang in and trailed 25-15 after two free throws by Ruby midway through the third. Richards connected for another three, however, and Sullivan Kessler scored the last six points of the quarter, two of them off a steal, and Eastside widened the margin to 34-17 at the final stop.
Eastside hit 38 percent (15-of-40) from the floor, while DeKalb shot 24 percent (8-for-34).
Sullivan Kessler also had eight rebounds for the Blazers and Sarah Brown grabbed six for DeKalb.
Eastside scored the first 21 points of the second half and went on to defeat DeKalb in junior varsity lay 33-18. The Blazers blanked the Barons 17-0 in the third quarter, wiping out a five-point halftime deficit.
McKenna Hoffelder had 10 points and Cadence Gardner scored six for Eastside. Keri Timbrook led DeKalb with six points, and Maddie Hickman and Elizabeth Martin both had four.
