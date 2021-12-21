EDON, Ohio — Visiting Eastside put three players in double figures and came home with a physical 54-43 win at Edon, Ohio Tuesday.
The Blazers (8-0) got 15 points from Owen Willard, 14 from Gabe Trevino and 13 from Hugh Henderson in a tough environment that featured a lot of contact and hard fouls.
Throughout the night, Eastside would pull away only for Edon (3-2) to come back.
The Blazers led 10-7 after a quarter and stretched it to 16-9 after a steal and score by Willard with 5 minutes, 50 seconds left in the second.
In the blink of an eye, however, the Bombers, coached by former Edgerton, Ohio, mentor Matt Ripke, ran off 10 straight — all coming in the paint — to take a 19-16 lead on back-to-back buckets by senior Jack Berry.
Willard drove the baseline and scored with 1:40 to play, and after an Edon miss, hit a three from the right wing to put the visitors back on top, 21-19. Trevino added two free throws before the half ended, giving Eastside a four-point cushion.
Willard turned a Bomber turnover into two points early in the third, and after another turnover, Henderson connected from long distance to extend the margin to 28-19.
Once again, however, Edon bounced right back.
Drew Gallehue hit a three from the left corner, Ethan Steinke scored in the lane and later took a backdoor feed from Gallehue for a score.
Later, the Bombers missed both ends of a shooting foul, but Gallehue muscled his way to the rebound and scored to tie it at 28 with 3:04 left in the third.
Eastside would go ahead for good when Willard answered on his team’s next possession.
Edon’s undoing in this game was its 11 turnovers.
One of those led to an easy Trevino score late in the third. Henderson would score the Blazers’ next five points as the visitors ended the quarter on a 9-2 run and a 37-30 lead.
It went from bad to worse for Edon early in the fourth.
After Willard blocked Gallehue’s shot inside on the opening possession, Edon’s Gannon Ripke fouled Willard on a three-point try at the other end, drawing his fourth foul in the process. Ripke protested too much and was hit with a technical foul, ending his night with 7:23 to play.
Willard made 1-of-3 tosses on the foul and Trevino hit both technical free throws. Henderson scored from the left baseline on the ensuing possession as Eastside took a 42-30 lead.
The Bombers made things interesting as Berry, who led all scorers with 17 points, hit a three from the wing and added a score in the paint on his team’s next two possessions.
Later, Caden Nester hit two free throws to cut the margin to seven.
The teams traded buckets until Trevino scored on a quick attack and Santino Brewer hit a three to give the visitors a 53-39 lead with 2:50 to go.
Gallehue finished with 13 points for Edon.
Eastside returns to action Thursday when it hosts Heritage in a boys-girls doubleheader in the old Butler High School gymnasium.
Eastside 26, Edon JV 20
Blake Lesser led the reserve Blazers with seven points. Loden Johnson, E.J. Miller and Kyle Yoder had five points each.
Cohen Hulbert had nine and Kyler Sapp had eight for Edon.
