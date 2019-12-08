Eastside 42, Woodlan 37
Woodlan
Krohn 1-5 4-6 6, Bayman 3-10 5-7 12, Kitzmiller 1-3 0-0 3, E.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Joyce 2-10 0-0 6, Mendenhall 1-1 0-2 2, Gentz 1-2 0-0 3, Albertson 0-3 0-0 0, A.Smith 2-3 1-3 5.
Total 11-37 10-17 37.
Eastside
Sullivan Kessler 4-7 1-1 9, Rieke 3-5 1-2 11, Skyelar Kessler 2-7 0-1 5, Graber 1-1 0-0 2, King 4-7 4-7 12, Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 1-3 0-0 3, Liberty 0-0 0-0 0, Hoffeldner 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals 16-32 6-10 42.
Woodlan;7;8;3;19 — 37
Eastside;12;14;11;5 — 42
Three-point shooting — Woodlan 5-19 (Joyce 2-8, Gentz 1-1, Kitzmiller 1-2, Bayman 1-4, Krohn 0-1, Albertson 0-3). Eastside 4-11 (Rieke 2-4, Baker 1-2, Skyelar Kessler 1-3, Sullivan Kessler 0-1, Richards 0-1). Team rebounds — Woodlan 1, Eastside 2. Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Woodlan 15, Eastside 18. Turnovers — Woodlan 23, Eastside 28.
