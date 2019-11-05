Eastside 13, Bishop Luers 6

Bishop Luers 0 6 0 0 — 6

Eastside 0 0 6 7 — 13

Second Quarter

BL — Drake 27 field goal, 11:52.

BL — Drake 30 field goal, :52.8.

Third Quarter

ES — Evers 65 interception return (kick failed), :57.6.

Fourth Quarter

ES — W.Miller 52 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 7:49.

TEAM STATISTICS ES BL

First downs 5 15

Rushes-yards 33-72 27-45

Passing yards 51 213

Passing (C-A-I) 15-28-1 5-6-0

Total yards 123 258

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0

Punts-Avg. 9-30.4 6-28.3

Penalties-yards 4-40 10-80

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Eastside: Firestine 9-26; L.Davis 10-25; Farnsworth 10-13; Holman 4-8. Bishop Luers: Cowherd 8-30; Anderson 10-11; C.Hale 3-11; Hedgecock 3-1; Clark 3-(-8).

PASSING — Eastside: L.Davis 5-8, 51 yards, 1 td, 1 int. Bishop Luers: Clark 17-34, 213 yards, 2 ints.

RECEIVING — Eastside: W.Miller 1-52, 1 td; Bredemeyer 1-8; Burns 2-1; L.Davis 1-(-10). Bishop Luers: Vanlandingham 5-57; Johnson 4-52; Birkmeier 1-46; Hedgecock 3-35; Fly 1-13; Anderson 2-5; Glenn 1-5.

MISSED FG — Drake (BL) 37 yards.

