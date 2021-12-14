BUTLER — Eastside’s boys and girls basketball teams got contributions from multiple players in a doubleheader sweep over Lakewood Park at Butler Tuesday.
The Blazer girls ran their winning streak to four with a 49-31 win over the Panthers. The Blazer boys improved to 6-0 with a 74-30 win over the Panthers.
Eastside girls 49, Lakewood Park 31
Eight players figured in the scoring for Eastside (8-4).
Grace Kreischer led all scorers with 15 points to go with six rebounds. Skyelar Kessler added nine points and Mataya Bireley finished with seven.
Lakewood Park (3-8) was led by Frannie Talarico’s eight points. Ava McGrade and Grace Merkel added six points each.
The Blazers led 14-4 after a quarter before the Panthers cut the margin to seven by halftime. Eastside had one of its best offensive quarters of the season, outscoring Lakewood Park 19-7 in the third quarter to build a 41-22 lead.
The hosts scored the first six points of the game, turning Panther misses and turnovers into points at the other end.
The Panthers’ Jade Carnahan and Eastside’s Brittney Geiger traded threes late in the opening quarter. After a Lakewood Park turnover, Kreischer scored inside for a 10-point lead after one.
Two McGrade free throws in the final six seconds of the half brought Lakewood Park within 22-15.
Three-point plays ruled the Blazer third. Bireley had a rebound score and free throw. Kreischer scored inside and scored and Kessler hit a three from the left corner during a 15-4 run to start the quarter.
Eastside boys 74, Lakewood Park 30
Eight players scored for Eastside, with five in or near double figures.
Logan Fry had 19 points, including five three-pointers. Gabe Trevino had 17 points and nine rebounds and Owen Willard added 13 points.
Santino Brewer came off the bench to score nine and Nick Snyder contributed eight.
The Blazers owned the boards, collecting eight offensive rebounds in the second quarter alone.
The hosts led 21-9 after a quarter, propelled by a 10-0 run after the Panthers’ Isaiah Bland hit a baseline jumper with 5:45 on the clock.
Eastside led 39-18 at halftime and 55-23 after three quarters. Willard’s three-pointer on the Blazers’ opening possession of the fourth meant the rest of the game was played under the new running clock mercy rule.
The Panther girls host Hamilton Thursday. The Lakewood Park boys are idle until a Jan. 7 contest at Clinton Christian.
The Blazer teams return to Northeast Corner Conference action this weekend. The boys visit Lakeland Friday and the girls host Lakeland Saturday.
Eastside’s reserve teams were also winners. The reserve Blazer girls won 56-2 behind 13 points from Lily Kreischer, 10 from Lillian Cline and eight from Kiersten Haynes. Campbell Warner had Lakewood Park’s points.
The Eastside reserve boys won 34-25. Carter Rutan led the Blazers with 10 points and Kyle Yoder added eight. Mason Jolloff had 10 points and Blake Jacquay had nine for the Panthers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.